One dead, one arrested after Friday night shooting

The Rapid City Police Department has made an arrest after a shooting Friday night in an alley near Monroe Street. The man was dead before medical units arrived at the scene.

At about 8:38 p.m., officers were dispatched to an alley in the 200 block of E. Monroe St. for a report of a person who had been shot. Responding officers arrived and located a male in the area who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Officers and detectives from both the Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting throughout the night.

As a result of the investigation, it was determined that Julion Graham, a 26-year-old man from Rapid City, shot the male. Based on interviews and witness statements, a physical altercation over a debt occurred between Graham and the deceased male, who are acquaintances.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance, Graham was being beaten by a blunt instrument when he shot the other man.

At this time, Graham has been arrested for possession of a firearm after a prior felony drug conviction.

The identity of the man who died is being withheld until proper notification of next of kin can be made.

The investigation into this incident remains open and is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Rapid City Police Department at 605-394-4131, or an anonymous tip can be submitted by texting the letters 'RCPD' and the information to 847411.

