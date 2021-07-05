One dead, two injured in Butte County crash

One person died and another person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Belle Fourche.

Names of the three people involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information indicates that a 2006 Harley Davidson trike was northbound on U.S. Highway 85 when it was struck by an eastbound 2005 Chevrolet Malibu as the car attempted to cross the highway.

Both occupants on the trike were thrown from the vehicle. The 72-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The 75-year-old male driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the Spearfish hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

The 78-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet received minor injuries, but was not transported. She was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1