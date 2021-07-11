 Skip to main content
One hospitalized after apartment fire in Lead
One hospitalized after apartment fire in Lead

On resident was hospitalized when the Lead Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday morning.

First arriving Volunteer firefighters found a free burning fire with a heavy smoke coming from the multi-story residential structure at 104 South Stone Street and immediately struck additional alarms.

One resident with serious life-threatening injuries was transported by ambulance to Lead-Deadwood Monument Hospital.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire to the structure of origin, stopping the spread of flames to nearby structures, infrastructure and other improvements.

The Lead-Deadwood Ministerial Association and the Red Cross serving Central and Western South Dakota is assisting the occupants.

