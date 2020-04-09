One killed in accident near Spearfish Thursday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPEARFISH, S.D. – One person died Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Spearfish.

The name of the deceased is not being released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.

A 2000 Ford F350 pickup was westbound on Interstate 90 when the vehicle went off the road to the right, collided with a guardrail and entered the north ditch where it tipped and rolled.

The 39-year-old driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup. He later died at a Spearfish hospital.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

