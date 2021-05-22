 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in Butte County crash
alert top story

One killed in Butte County crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died and other person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of Newell.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 GMC Acadia, westbound on U.S. Highway 212, rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a westbound semi-truck. The 37-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.

The 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Fire Department hopes to renovate 46-year-old fire station

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for May 20
Local

Your Two Cents for May 20

House Republicans held five different hearings to investigate the 2012 Benghazi attack, and many Republicans called for the resignation of Sec…

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcano lights up the sky in Democratic Republic of Congo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News