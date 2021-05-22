One killed in Butte County crash

One person died and other person was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred east of Newell.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 GMC Acadia, westbound on U.S. Highway 212, rear-ended a trailer being pulled by a westbound semi-truck. The 37-year-old male driver of the Acadia was pronounced dead at the scene. The 24-year-old female passenger suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Both occupants were not wearing seat belts.

The 47-year-old male driver of the semi-truck was not injured. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

