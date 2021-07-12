 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in motorcycle crash in Lawrence County
alert top story

One killed in motorcycle crash in Lawrence County

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

One person died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash west of Lead.

Names of the two persons involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Preliminary information indicates that a 2017 Harley Davidson FLSTC Motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.

Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 31-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Explore and underwater city in the world's deepest pool

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 10
Local

Your Two Cents for July 10

Are those the only complaints the writer has concerning "immigrants" to SD. What about higher food costs, higher water bills, higher trash fee…

Watch Now: Related Video

Explore and underwater city in the world's deepest pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News