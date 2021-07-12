One killed in motorcycle crash in Lawrence County

One person died Saturday night in a motorcycle crash west of Lead.
Names of the two persons involved are not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary information indicates that a 2017 Harley Davidson FLSTC Motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle traveled across the roadway and into the ditch.
Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle. The 31-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 29-year-old female passenger was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. Neither person was wearing a helmet.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation. All information is preliminary at this time.
