One killed in Pennington County crash involving three motorcycles

One person died and another person was injured Saturday morning in a fatal crash involving three motorcycles that occurred near Keystone.

Names of the three people involved are not being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Indian Roadmaster was westbound on U.S. Highway 16A when the driver failed to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound 2020 Harley Davidson The Indian Roadmaster then went into the ditch and struck a 2011 Harley Davidson Road King, which was unoccupied and parked on the shoulder of the road.

The 63-year-old male driver of the Indian Roadmaster was thrown from his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 60-year-old male driver of the 2020 Harley Davidson suffered serious non-life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City hospital. Neither driver was wearing a helmet. The third driver was not injured.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

