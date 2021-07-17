One man dies in crash in Butte County

Journal Staff
A 55-year-old man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale in Butte County.
The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.
Preliminary information indicates that a Ford F250 pickup was eastbound on Valley 1 Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
