One man dies in crash in Butte County

A 55-year-old man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale in Butte County.

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary information indicates that a Ford F250 pickup was eastbound on Valley 1 Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

