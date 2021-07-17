 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One man dies in crash in Butte County
alert top story

One man dies in crash in Butte County

{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

A 55-year-old man died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash near Fruitdale in Butte County.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The name of the person involved is not yet being released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary information indicates that a Ford F250 pickup was eastbound on Valley 1 Road when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the north ditch and rolled.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for July 13
Local

Your Two Cents for July 13

AG Jason Ravnsnorg has stooped to a new low when he accuses his victim of committing "suicide by car." That's  a new low, even for his shamele…

Your Two Cents for July 14
Local

Your Two Cents for July 14

I’m sure glad I didn’t wait for Noem to allow me to get my medical marijuana prescription. I went to Denver after another surgery (total of fo…

Your Two Cents for July 15
Local

Your Two Cents for July 15

Drain the swamp in Washington — we had better start in Pierre as Ravnsborg is completely out of control in trying to duck a serious crime that…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News