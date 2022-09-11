One man dies in motorcycle crash near Hudson

One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.