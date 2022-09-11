 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

One man dies in motorcycle crash near Hudson

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash Logo

One person died and another was seriously injured in a single motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon west of Hudson.

Names of the two people involved have not yet been released pending notification of family members.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2008 Harley-Davidson FLST motorcycle was westbound on 294th Street when the driver made a left turn onto Spur Avenue. The driver failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle left the roadway and went into the west ditch. Both occupants were thrown from the motorcycle.

The 57-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The 59-year-old female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. Neither occupant was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News