One man dies, several people injured in early rally crashes

No helmets were in use during a fatal collision of two motorcycles during the first weekend of the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle rally.

Fatal Crash:

At 10:57 a.m., Saturday, on South Dakota Highway 34, mile marker 157, 18 miles west of Hayes: A 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle was westbound on South Dakota Highway 34 when it rear-ended a second westbound 2013 Harley-Davidson FLHX motorcycle that had slowed down. The 58-year-old male driver of the first motorcycle died later at a Rapid City hospital. The 68-year-old male driver of the second motorcycle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Philip hospital.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

Injury Crashes:

At 12:25 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 14A, mile marker 35, two miles southeast of Lead: A 2020 Harley-Davidson FLTRX motorcycle was northbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the vehicle left the roadway, struck the edge of a guardrail and went into the ditch.

The 46-year-old male driver was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

He was taken to a Rapid City hospital. He was not wearing a helmet.

At 12:40 p.m., Saturday, intersection of Nemo Road and Vanocker Canyon Road, within the Nemo city limits: A 2016 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was westbound on Nemo Road at the intersection with Vanocker Canyon Road when the driver lost control on a curve and crossed the centerline where it collided with an eastbound 2018 Harley-Davidson Ultra Tri Glide.

The 66-year-old male driver of the 2016 motorcycle sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Rapid City hospital. He was wearing a helmet. The 78-year-old male driver and the 73-year-old female passenger, both on the Tri Glide motorcycle, were not injured. They were not wearing helmets.

At 8:57 p.m., Saturday, U.S. Highway 16, mile marker 25, within the city limits of Custer: A 2006 Ford Expedition stopped at a stop sign and then turned left onto U.S. Highway 16. It collided with a 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle which was westbound on U.S. Highway 16.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Expedition was not injured. She was wearing a seatbelt. The 60-year-old male driver and the 58-year-old female passenger, both on the motorcycle, each sustained minor injuries and were transported to the Custer hospital.

The passenger was wearing a helmet, the driver was not wearing a helmet.

At 2:11 a.m., Sunday, Interstate 90, mile marker 24, one mile east of Whitewood: A 2022 Indian motorcycle was eastbound on Interstate 90 when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a speed limit sign. The 63-year-old male driver was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious non-life threatening injuries.

He was first taken to the Spearfish hospital and later transferred to the Rapid City hospital.