One of Ireland’s best-loved artists is coming to The Monument.

Daniel O’Donnell is heading to the Fine Arts Theatre on Sunday September 24. The Tour will highlight the music from his newly released studio album, “I Wish You Well”.

Tickets will be available starting Monday, June 12 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available at themonument.live, in person at the Bluepeak Ticket Offices at The Monument, by phone at 1-800-468-6463, or at the Ellsworth Air Force Base Outdoor Rec.

O’Donnell burst into superstardom in the U.S. back in 2002 with his first ever PBS special, The Daniel O’Donnell Show. Since then, he has recorded a further 12 specials, with Stand Beside Me being his thirteenth in 2013. Stand Beside Me is a concert celebration of Irish, country, gospel, rock, movie and long-time fan favorites.

The Irish singer made record-breaking chart history by becoming the first recording artist in the history of the U.K. Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 29-year span, surpassing everyone from Michael Jackson, the Rolling Stones, Madonna and U2.

O’Donnell has reached the UK Artist Albums Chart with more than 35 albums and has amassed 30 Top 30 albums over the course of his career. He has received many accolades including an honorary MBE from Queen Elizabeth, an appearance on Top of the Pops, his life celebrated on This Is Your Life and multiple Entertainer of the Year/Person of the Year Awards in Ireland and the UK.