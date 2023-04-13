One of seven people charged in connection to a double murder in north Rapid City last summer entered a guilty plea Thursday in Pennington County Court.

Louis Perea, 20, of Kyle, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the first-degree manslaughter of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear on Aug. 20, 2022.

Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk were both found shot dead Aug. 20 at Knollwood Heights Apartments on Surfwood Drive in an incident law enforcement has stated was likely gang-related.

Perea, who was the seventh and most recent person to be indicted, entered his guilty plea before Presiding Judge Craig Pfiefle. Pennington County put an arrest warrant out for him on Dec. 27, 2022, and a grand jury officially charged him on Jan. 25.

Court documents indicate Standing Bear aided and abetted the manslaughter while committing burglary. The circumstances surrounding Standing Bear and Milk’s death appear to be still developing.

Pfiefle did not schedule a sentencing date for Perea because there “might be additional information” to include in the pre-sentence report as the case develops.

The six other defendants are still working their way through the court system.

Chase Quick Bear, 20, Robert Yellow Bird, 17, Benita Cisneros, 40, Erin Provancial, 42, Montell Olivera, 27, and Dillon Wilson, 19, were charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Five are in custody in Pennington County: Quick Bear was booked into the jail on Aug. 24, 2022, four days after the deaths. Cisneros followed on Aug. 26, 2022. A week later, Provancial joined Quick Bear and Cisneros. Olivera was booked into the jail in October 2022, the same month Yellow Bird was transported from the Rosebud Indian Reservation to the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.

They are scheduled to appear in court for status hearings at 8:15 a.m. May 25.

There is a warrant out for Wilson in Pennington County for the murders, as well as felony drug possession and several misdemeanors.