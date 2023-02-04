On Feb. 3, 2019, 9-year-old Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home. Four years later and after searches spanning 6,000 miles, neither her nor her body have been found.

Although the search for Serenity officially ended two years ago, parents and law enforcement continue to look for an alarming number of children who go missing West River, which exceeds the rest of the state's numbers.

Most missing children are ultimately found, but a parent tells the Journal it doesn't blunt the unmistakable terror felt when their child is missing.

Parent's worst nightmare

“When you close your eyes, that’s what you worry about, is that somebody has hurt her or taken her and she is being used or sold,” Tracy Huska said of her 16-year-old daughter Emma Huska.

Emma left the cabin she shared with her father at Canyon Lake Campground on Jan. 16. She took her journals and a blanket, leaving behind a note and a cut window screen in her bedroom.

“You don’t love me, so I’m leaving and you won’t see me again,” Michael Huska said, reading the note his daughter, who he described as artistic, wrote before leaving. “I’m not going to be around someone who doesn’t love me.”

Michael said reading the note hurt, and he hopes that Emma knows it isn’t true and that he does love her.

Police records show that Emma is one of the 672 children reported missing in Rapid City from Jan. 1, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. She’s one of the 18 that are still missing, of which 15 children are Native American.

“I just don’t want Emma to be a statistic,” Tracy said, noting she’s aware of the violence Native American women and girls face.

Several studies show Native American women are more likely to experience violence, sexual assault or be murdered than other groups. According to a National Institute of Justice (NIJ) study, 84.3% of Native American women have experienced violence in their lifetime. Just over 56% have experienced sexual violence.

“The moment they just become a number, it’s not a priority in heads and minds. She’s my priority and I need people to keep looking for her,” Tracy said through tears over the phone from North Dakota.

A West River problem

Across South Dakota, missing West River children comprise a disproportionate number compared to East River. As of Friday, there are a total of 84 missing children in South Dakota listed on the state's clearinghouse website. More than 50% of missing children are from West River, where only 30% of the state's population resides.

Although there is a large number of children who go missing in Rapid City, few are classified as strictly missing by law enforcement.

Of the 672 reports, seven of those were classified as missing by the Rapid City Police Department. The rest, like Emma, were categorized as runaways.

“A runaway is essentially leaving or disappearing under their own volition. A missing person is we don’t know how they disappeared,” Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the RCPD said.

The lack of clarification on missing children versus runaways causes confusion, Tracy Huska said.

“It felt like there was a big distinction between a runaway and a missing person, and I kept begging for them to put it on their Facebook page,” she said.

Medina said several of the runaway cases the department investigates are repeats, and Emma’s parents said this isn’t the first time she’s taken off, but it is the first time she’s been gone this long.

Emma's story

Emma’s parents adopted her when she was a baby. From the start, she was determined.

“She would take a marker, and she would draw on any surface possible, so I would hide the marker in the cabinet above the refrigerator. And she would figure that out,” Tracy said. “I always told her, if you can put that focus and determination to good, you’re gonna go so far in life and she is smart.”

The marriage dissolved when Emma was about 13 and then Michael moved to Rapid City. That’s when she started having “trouble” according to her mother, although Michael said she had issues before that after several deaths in the family.

Emma had difficulties in school and with substances, staying at a youth ranch in North Dakota at one point.

While living with Tracy in North Dakota, Emma cut a screen and left through a basement window a few times. She would also leave to spend time at a friend’s house or at the park.

“I don’t think it had ever been more than eight or nine hours between her leaving and either her coming home or calling me or getting on social media and we could see where she was at,” Tracy said. “This is very different from what she has done in the past.”

What may have prompted Emma leaving is what her parents were trying to do to help her. Michael said Emma had been doing online school and he was paying a nanny to look after her while he worked full-time.

Things were going well and Emma had made the honor roll, but Michael felt that she could use more socialization. Because of issues she had in public school, he started to look into the option of boarding schools.

He and Emma interviewed at one in Kansas on Jan. 2 after a visit with her mother over the holidays, but she wasn’t accepted.

Michael said they visited another school in Wisconsin on Jan. 9, but they hadn’t completed the application process. He thought she was okay with the idea, but her letter revealed otherwise.

“I’m not going to some boarding school for 12 hours away for no reason,” she wrote.

Reporting difficulties

Emma's case wasn't initially posted on the RCPD's social media, where a number of cases are posted throughout the year in what's become a too-familiar routine.

"The rule of thumb we use is whether or not there is reason to believe the child is at a higher risk of harm weighted against their prior history as a runaway and their previous attempts to actively avoid contact attempts by law enforcement/parents, etc." Medina wrote in an email to the Journal.

Higher risks of harm include suicidal tendencies and threats, inclement weather, health issues and medication needs, he said.

Tracy said she begged investigators to post her daughter's case on social media, which they did on Thursday because of "a declining number of investigative leads."

It's not uncommon for investigators to have several open cases on their plate at the same time, Medina said. With runaways, if a child goes to school, the school resource officer associated with the school takes on the case, according to the police department.

If they do not attend school, then the case is assigned to a detective in investigations.

"I don't think there's enough manpower to follow up on all the missing people in the Rapid City area," Tracy said. "I get you can't do it full-time."

Emma is 5-foot, 6-inches tall, 207 pounds with brown eyes and hair dyed half-red and half-black.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts, or the location of any missing child, should contact the RCPD at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.