One person dead after Rapid City house fire

One person died after an early Tuesday morning house fire in Rapid City.

The victim will be identified after their family is notified and the cause of the fire is under investigation, according to a news release from the Rapid City Fire Department.

The fire at 821 North Maple Avenue was reported at 5:30 a.m. by residents of the upstairs apartment who smelled smoke, the release says. The building appears to be a house with multiple apartments inside.

Firefighters from stations 1, 3 and 7 plus police officers responded and found four people from the upstairs apartment had self-evacuated. The crew from station 1 forced its way into the basement apartment where they found heavy smoke conditions. They searched the apartment where they found a person who they brought to an awaiting ambulance.

Firefighters performed life-saving measures on the person before they were transported to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The crews were able to extinguish the fire with very little water and discovered that while the fire caused minimal damage, the smoke caused significant damage to the basement apartment.

