One person detained in Spearfish homicide investigation

At about 12:48 a.m., Saturday the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call requesting medical services for a 43-year-old female subject on St. Joe Street in Spearfish. Officers discovered a woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. A subject related to this case was located at a residence on Evans Lane and detained with the assistance of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Rapid City – Pennington County – SDHP Special Response Team. Police believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Spearfish Police Department Sergeant Steve Hofmann or Detective Shawn Fox at 605-642-1300.

