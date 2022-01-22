One person detained in Spearfish homicide investigation

At about 12:48 a.m., Saturday the Spearfish Police Department received a 911 call requesting medical services for a 43-year-old female subject on St. Joe Street in Spearfish. Officers discovered a woman had suffered a gunshot wound. She was transported to Spearfish Monument Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

This death is being investigated as a homicide. A subject related to this case was located at a residence on Evans Lane and detained with the assistance of the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and Rapid City – Pennington County – SDHP Special Response Team. Police believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.