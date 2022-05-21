 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person taken to hospital after Box Elder fire

The Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of fire in an occupied home in the 600 Block of West Box Elder Rd. on Friday.

Firefighters found a free burning fire coming from the single story house with fire extending into the roof.

Firefighters confined the fire to the initial structure, holding it to a single alarm.

There were two occupants in the home. Both escaped the flames, but one was transported by ambulance to Monument Health Rapid City Hospital for further evaluation.

The American Red Cross and the Black Hills Fire Chaplains are assisting the occupants.

No injuries to firefighters were reported. One domestic animal escaped.

