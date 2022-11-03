One win away from the DakotaDome, Wall gearing up to face Hamlin run game in semis

The Wall football team is in a situation this week it’s been in several times before over the last six years.

The Eagles are in the state tournament semifinals of their respective 9-man class for the third straight season, fourth during head coach Lex Heathershaw’s tenure, and are once again one win away from securing a trip to the championship at the DakotaDome for the first time since 2011.

What’s different this time around, perhaps, is that this squad of Wall players carry with them the burden of previous “almosts” and multiple heartbreaks of falling one game shy of the title game, and the pressure to finally break through the tough sledding of East River competition.

“I don’t know if it’s a lot different or not,” Heathershaw said. “I think our guys just have a heavier chip on their shoulders, maybe, and are just really determined to get the job done.”

Ahead of the game on the field, Wall (10-0) has the advantage of having earned the No. 1 seed in Class 9AA, securing home-field advantage through the first three rounds of the bracket and forcing semifinal opponent Hamlin (9-1), the No. 4, seed, to make the 300-mile trip.

The Eagles have had to travel to Howard (250-plus miles) and Warner (260-plus miles) for their semifinal matchups the previous two years.

“Home field is a huge advantage, especially when we’re out west and pretty much anybody we play in the semifinals, like in this situation playing Hamlin, they have a long travel,” Heathershaw said. “So I think we have a little bit of an upperhand.”

The Wall starters were not tested heavily during the regular season as the team clobbered opponents by an average of 52-4 and mercy-ruled six teams, but in their 20-12 quarterfinal victory over Bon Homme last Thursday, they were forced to stay in the game all 48 minutes and work heavily for the win.

It served as a useful warmup for their battle with the Chargers.

“It was good to see our guys grind through four quarters,” Heathershaw said. “We felt like one of our advantages is we have quite a few players who are only starting one way, so we have a lot of depth and we feel like we can really take anybody wire to wire.”

The Eagles ran into a snapping issue in that game, overhead snaps that led to significant losses of yardage, which Heathershaw attributed to nerves from his first-year starting center as well as a few mishandled high snaps that were catchable by quarterback Burk Blasius. He’s not concerned about it, however, saying that it’s something being heavily addressed in practice this week, just like any other issue.

“If you take those things out, we feel like we probably could’ve been in a better position at the end of the game,” Heathershaw said. “We kind of stepped on our feet along the way a little bit, but it was good to see the adversity and see our kids respond to it.”

Hamlin enters the contest trying to get back to the state championship game for the first time since 2020 — where it lost 42-12 to Platte-Geddes — and is armed with a stout rushing game behind standout running back Luke Fraser and an offensive line that averages 5-foot-10, 210 pounds and is equipped with a couple of 6-footers around 250 pounds.

Fraser has collected over 2,000 all-purpose yards this season, with 1,500 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground along with six receiving touchdowns. He’s listed as the No. 1 ranked junior in the “athlete” category on Prep Redzone in all of South Dakota and North Dakota.

Controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial in stopping Fraser from racking up yards, said Heathershaw, whose defensive line averages 5-foot-11, 190 pounds.

“We’re going to have to really dig our heels in and just man up to that situation,” he said. “Our whole D-line has really played well this year, so we feel confident that we can match their aggressiveness up front.”

The Chargers also have the second best ranked defense in 9AA, second only to Wall, with an average of eight points against per game. Heathershaw is confident in his offense, however, which has the ability to both run with the dynamic Cedar Amiotte or pass with Burk Blasius, who has a myriad of targets — wideouts Rylan McDonnell and Stran Williams, tight ends Thane Simons and Blair Blasius and running backs Amiotte and Mason Heath — who can all catch passes.

“I just feel like we have so much offensive firepower that we can go to,” Heathershaw said. “If somebody wants to shut down Cedar Amiotte, we can open up our passing game, and I can’t even count off the top of my head how many receivers that we’ve hit this year.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MDT Friday in Wall.