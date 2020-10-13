One year in: Rapid City's new arena on time and on budget

The new arena is on budget and on time almost exactly a year into the construction project.

"It is pretty huge to be sitting here today and be able to say we are on schedule and on budget," Dave Richardson of Mortenson Construction said Tuesday.

In hopes of being able to stop calling it "the new arena" the civic center and Monument Health are kicking off a contest to give the new arena a name.

"It gets confused sometimes," said Civic Center Executive Director Craig Baltzer. "The Monument refers to the entire complex. Inside 'The Monument' you have different venues with different names."

Baltzer said for historic purposes they will be keeping Don Barnett Arena and LaCroix Hall and others. However, the contest beginning Tuesday will be to name the new arena.

Richardson said the construction team has reached several milestones recently.

The upper seating bowl has been completed except for a section left intentionally open to allow the construction cranes to exit when they finish their work.

The first roof truss is in place. As the next few weeks go by, the rest of the roof will be completed and more work will move to the interior of the facility.