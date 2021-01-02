OneHeart campus opening Jan. 4

Rapid City’s OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing will open its doors and welcome its first tenants on Monday. OneHeart will provide a recovery-oriented environment and transitional housing for people who are referred to the program. It will include a center where human services agencies can provide mental health counseling, life skills, job training, child care and other support services.
OneHeart’s Main Provider Building at 217 Kansas City Street was getting finishing touches on Wednesday. That building will house OneHeart’s offices and multipurpose spaces for classes and consultations. It will house satellite offices for partner organizations, including Western Dakota Tech, Rapid City Area Schools, the Career Learning Center, WAVI, Catholic Social Services, Youth & Family Services, Behavior Management Systems, the National Alliance of Mental Health and the YMCA. Community Health Center of the Black Hills will have an urgent care and pharmacy on site.
Dress for Success–Black Hills is relocating from Rushmore Mall to OneHeart and is expanding its services to help men, as well as women, obtain work-appropriate attire.
“We did it. Some providers are moving in this weekend and others are moving in on Monday,” OneHeart executive director Charity Doyle said Wednesday. “It’s happening. … The transformation team is excited and nervous. They’ve had a couple of months to do nothing but training so all that’s left to do is add the people. … We’re excited to change people’s lives.”
“We know this rebuilding time (for OneHeart residents) should be completely holistic. It’s physical health and mental health and well-being and keeping the family unit together and making them a stronger, more connected family,” Doyle said.
Ultimately, Doyle said OneHeart’s overall goal is to strengthen the local economy while helping people rebuild their lives.
“I think the biggest thing (the public misses) about what it is we’re doing is stability. It’s very important so people can focus on their futures, but it’s also work force development,” she said. “People have the aptitude, the grit and they want a different and more sustainable life for their families. We’re looking to launch something that will be a community asset all the way around.”
Currently, 16% of Rapid City residents — nearly one-sixth of the community — lives at or below poverty level, according to Data USA. Doyle anticipates OneHeart tenants will live at the campus an average of 18 months, although some may stay for shorter or longer periods of time.
“Many people living in poverty have the aptitude, they’re smart, they’re talented — they just haven’t had the right opportunities. We want to tap into that pool and develop it,” Doyle said.
Doyle said she is looking forward to meeting the first three to four families that will move into OneHeart’s four-story family tower of studio apartments on Monday. OneHeart’s transformation team gets to know each family and develop a personalized plan for each one, Doyle said.
“There’s been so much planning and dreaming and preparation for this moment, and I want them to know this is a big deal. It’s a huge step they’re taking, and we’ve got their backs. We’re going to support them through this life-changing journey. It’s bold and it’s challenging and it’s brave and they’re doing it, and I’m so excited to meet these people,” she said.
The community can play a part in helping each family settle into their OneHeart apartments by donating socks, toys, blankets, household essentials and more for welcome baskets. A wish list of items for welcome baskets can be found at http://www.myregistry.com/organization/oneheart-rapid-city-sd/2516850.
Construction on the entire campus should be completed by spring or summer. OneHeart’s finished campus will encompass the majority of the 100 to 300 blocks of Kansas City Street. The former National American University Veterinary Sciences building will become OneHeart’s Secondary Provider Building. It will house a YMCA child care center for children whose parents are in the OneHeart program. Doyle anticipates the child care center will open in late January.
HomeBrew, a coffee and pastry shop open to the public, also will be located in the Secondary Provider Building. Doyle hopes to begin advertising job openings at the coffee shop in January, with a goal to have the shop completed and open sometime in early in 2021.
Two three-story towers are still being renovated. One will house single men, and the other will house single women and single mothers who have one child, Doyle said. A playground is in place, and 300 plants will be added around the campus. A sweat lodge and classroom for cultural classes will be built so Native Americans staying at OneHeart can have access to programs they might not otherwise, Doyle said.
“We want to make sure this whole (campus) is a community asset,” Doyle said. “We want an environment to be calming and beautiful and something that is really going to help bring (tenants) a sense of peace, so that sense of hope can grow and blossom.”
By summer, Doyle hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control enough for OneHeart to host a community celebration and host tours of the campus.