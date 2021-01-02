OneHeart campus opening Jan. 4

“We know this rebuilding time (for OneHeart residents) should be completely holistic. It’s physical health and mental health and well-being and keeping the family unit together and making them a stronger, more connected family,” Doyle said.

Ultimately, Doyle said OneHeart’s overall goal is to strengthen the local economy while helping people rebuild their lives.

“I think the biggest thing (the public misses) about what it is we’re doing is stability. It’s very important so people can focus on their futures, but it’s also work force development,” she said. “People have the aptitude, the grit and they want a different and more sustainable life for their families. We’re looking to launch something that will be a community asset all the way around.”

Currently, 16% of Rapid City residents — nearly one-sixth of the community — lives at or below poverty level, according to Data USA. Doyle anticipates OneHeart tenants will live at the campus an average of 18 months, although some may stay for shorter or longer periods of time.

“Many people living in poverty have the aptitude, they’re smart, they’re talented — they just haven’t had the right opportunities. We want to tap into that pool and develop it,” Doyle said.