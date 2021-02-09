 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OneHeart receives $207,000 Bush Foundation grant
alert top story

OneHeart receives $207,000 Bush Foundation grant

{{featured_button_text}}
123020-oneheart-001.JPG

The OneHeart campus opened on Jan. 4 at 217 Kansas City St. in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing has been awarded a 2021 Community Innovation Grant from the Bush Foundation in St. Paul, Minn.

The $207,000 grant will help fund OneHeart’s transitional housing and wrap-around assistance to reduce the reoccurrence of homelessness in Rapid City.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bush Foundation prides itself on offering “grants and opportunities to people who think differently about problem solving” in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and the 23 Native nations in this region. The foundation’s website describes its Community Innovation grantees as “organizations working on the most promising ideas to change communities and systems.”

“To have their backing after an extensive vetting process is a credit to the amount of planning and development that went into building out the OneHeart framework,” Executive Director Charity Doyle said. “We are honored to partner with the Bush Foundation in our mission to create viable pathways out of poverty for our neighbors in need.”

The OneHeart program strives to create a “systemic shift” in how the Rapid City community addresses poverty and housing insecurity. Rather than continuing to focus on treating the symptoms of poverty or making poverty more tolerable, OneHeart seeks to move people out of that situation entirely and into permanent housing and a better life.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US safety panel: pilot error likely in Bryant crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US safety panel: pilot error likely in Bryant crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News