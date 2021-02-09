OneHeart receives $207,000 Bush Foundation grant

OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing has been awarded a 2021 Community Innovation Grant from the Bush Foundation in St. Paul, Minn.

The $207,000 grant will help fund OneHeart’s transitional housing and wrap-around assistance to reduce the reoccurrence of homelessness in Rapid City.

The Bush Foundation prides itself on offering “grants and opportunities to people who think differently about problem solving” in the Dakotas, Minnesota, and the 23 Native nations in this region. The foundation’s website describes its Community Innovation grantees as “organizations working on the most promising ideas to change communities and systems.”

“To have their backing after an extensive vetting process is a credit to the amount of planning and development that went into building out the OneHeart framework,” Executive Director Charity Doyle said. “We are honored to partner with the Bush Foundation in our mission to create viable pathways out of poverty for our neighbors in need.”

The OneHeart program strives to create a “systemic shift” in how the Rapid City community addresses poverty and housing insecurity. Rather than continuing to focus on treating the symptoms of poverty or making poverty more tolerable, OneHeart seeks to move people out of that situation entirely and into permanent housing and a better life.

