OneHeart welcomes its first family

OneHeart: A Place for Hope and Healing officially has welcomed its first family. OneHeart is a transformation campus in Rapid City to assist people as they move out of poverty and homelessness. OneHeart's Main Provider building, which accommodates families, opened Monday. Several more families are scheduled to move in this month, according to a news release from OneHeart.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Words cannot fully express how exciting this moment is — not just for me, but for the whole staff and the many supporters who have joined us on this journey,” said Charity Doyle, executive director. “Countless people contributed to this effort. To all of you, I offer my deepest appreciation.”

Construction on the entire campus should be completed by spring or summer. It will include OneHeart’s Secondary Provider Building with a child care center tentatively scheduled to open later in January, and a coffee shop slated to open early this year. Two three-story towers are still being renovated for future guests. A sweat lodge and classroom for cultural classes will be completed this spring. By summer, Doyle hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will be under control enough for OneHeart to host a community celebration and host tours of the campus.

“That’s one of the things we’ve dreamed about is letting people see what we’ve done and understand it better. It’ll be beautiful. The campus will be done and … it will be completely transformed,” Doyle said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0