Online Gala celebrates Black Hills Works winners

Doering values the independence that comes from earning a paycheck. He saved money for concerts, trips and items for his own apartment. The youngest of 13 children, Doering often travels with his family for reunions and celebrations.

Melissa Bucholz, sponsored by Scull Construction: Bucholz is a homeowner and loving partner. Bucholz has been employed at Raider Café at Ellsworth Air Force Base for more than 10 years and hasn’t missed day of work in nine years. She was recently promoted to supervisor and has been recognized as employee of the month and employee of the quarter for her exceptional work.

Bucholz is a homeowner who enjoys bowling, bike riding, her pets and time with her partner, David Williams. Bucholz values her independence. “Melissa wants to achieve what we all want -- to be independent, be a homeowner, have her own car. She is proud to have achieved that,” said Shelby Wentz, Black Hills Works admissions coordinator.