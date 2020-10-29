Online Gala celebrates Black Hills Works winners

Mark Doering loves his job at Qdoba and traveling to visit his family. He also volunteers for Meals on Wheels, Fork Real Café and other programs through the Without Walls program at Black Hills Works. For his sense of humor and work ethic, Doering is one of four honorees at Black Hills Works’ first-ever virtual Recognition Gala on Nov. 7.
Registration is open now for the online Gala, “Unmasking Potential: The Shining Stars at Black Hills Works.” Go to blackhillsworks.org/gala to register and receive a link to watch the virtual event. Traditionally, the annual Gala is a major fundraiser for the Black Hills Works Foundation. This year, registering to view the Gala is free, but Black Hills Works is encouraging donations.
As COVID-19 continues to spread, Black Hills Works will honor each Outstanding Achievement Award honoree in a small award ceremony with family, friends and each winner's Red Carpet sponsor. The honorees are Doering, Melissa Bucholz, Cindy Mosset and Darcy Peterson. Each reception, plus video interviews with the winners, will be recorded and aired at 7 p.m. Nov. 7.
“We’ll be offering the virtual component so people are still able to participate,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement for the Black Hills Works Foundation.
Red Carpet sponsors are new this year, Moser said. Sponsors will give each award winner some gifts and will offset some costs of individual celebrations, such as paying for honorees to get their hair done or get a new outfit.
“It’s a unique opportunity for our sponsoring organizations to really get (involved) with the people we support and make a difference,” Moser said. “We want to make sure the Gala is still as special as we can make it. The winners deserve to have their time in the spotlight.”
A light-hearted competition by Flutter Productions all-ability dance theater will be the Gala entertainment. Sneak previews of the three dance teams are online now at facebook.com/blackhillsworks.
Funds raised from the Gala will help purchase three vehicles. Black Hills Works covers more than one million miles a year transporting clients to work, appointments, recreation and more. Donations can be made during the virtual Gala. Black Hills Works has added a donate-by-text option. Text “Give” to 605-301-8047 and follow the prompts.
The Outstanding Achievement Awards celebrate each recipient’s accomplishments and progress during their time as a client of Black Hills Works.
Mark Doering, sponsored by Qdoba: “Everybody likes Mark! He gives off this vibe, and his smile and laugh speaks volumes!” said Brad Saathoff, CEO of Black Hills Works. A dedicated Qdoba employee, his co-workers appreciate his ability to balance fun with an incredible work ethic. One of his co-workers said Doering raises awareness and helps others see life differently.
Doering values the independence that comes from earning a paycheck. He saved money for concerts, trips and items for his own apartment. The youngest of 13 children, Doering often travels with his family for reunions and celebrations.
Melissa Bucholz, sponsored by Scull Construction: Bucholz is a homeowner and loving partner. Bucholz has been employed at Raider Café at Ellsworth Air Force Base for more than 10 years and hasn’t missed day of work in nine years. She was recently promoted to supervisor and has been recognized as employee of the month and employee of the quarter for her exceptional work.
Bucholz is a homeowner who enjoys bowling, bike riding, her pets and time with her partner, David Williams. Bucholz values her independence. “Melissa wants to achieve what we all want -- to be independent, be a homeowner, have her own car. She is proud to have achieved that,” said Shelby Wentz, Black Hills Works admissions coordinator.
Cindy Mosset, sponsored by Rapid City Rush: Mosset is an avid Rush fan who’s known for her smile and sense of humor. Cindy has been involved with Black Hills Works and many of its programs since 1983. Recently, Cindy participated in the Shared Living Program, which allowed her to reclaim her independence and became a contributing member of a household. Mossett also is enjoying new experiences such as camping, fishing, and hiking. She is “having the kind of life we had hoped for her,” Saathoff said.
Mossett recently retired after many years of working in various positions including food service and janitorial positions. During COVID-19, Mossett has learned to make facemasks that have been donated to Western Dakota Tech.
Darcy Peterson, sponsored by Vast Broadband: Peterson is happy, has a colorful personality, a strong mind and loves to dance. “Every day seems to be the best day of her life. She is your best friend after two minutes,” Saathoff said.
Peterson has lived independently in her own apartment since 2004 and uses public transportation. She is an exceptional employee and through her own self-determination, Peterson developed a more active lifestyle and learned to prepare healthy meals. Peterson is an active member of her church and was recently elected vice president of the Ups of Downs Family Support Group.
She has traveled to Washington, D.C. and Denver, Colo., to advocate for people with Down syndrome. Peterson grew up in Kadoka and maintains strong ties there where her parents still ranch.
