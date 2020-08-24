Open enrollment rules waived for fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Student-athletes enrolled in schools this fall that have opted for online learning and no sports because of the pandemic may be able to open enroll to other schools. That opportunity became available after action taken Monday morning by the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association.

The board met via Zoom to decide on the best way to allow those students to compete this fall, waiving the portion of the SDHSAA constitution that deals with open enrollment.

SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said the staff also considered other options that included a fifth year of eligibility or moving fall sports to the spring. Adding a fifth year of eligibility didn’t seem feasible, Swartos said.

“It disrupts the natural four-year cohort model,” Swartos said. “I think it opens a pretty big can of worms.”

As for moving fall sports to the spring, Swartos said that would depend on how the first weeks of the fall semester play out in regards to the spread of the virus.

“That needs to probably be a wholesale change,” Swartos said. “That’s when we would look at that.”