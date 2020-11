Operation Christmas Child announces shoebox drop-off locations

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child is Nov. 16-23. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

The project collects shoebox gifts filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items for children around the world. More than 178 million children in about 150 countries have received a shoebox since Operation Christmas Child began in 1993. For more information, go to samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.

This year, in response to COVID-19, Operation Christmas Child is offering curbside drop-off options. Filled shoeboxes can be taken to the following locations in the Black Hills during these dates and times.

Rapid City

The Foundry, 730 Quincy St. Hours: Wednesday, Nov. 18 -- 4-7 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 – 10 a.m.-noon; Friday, Nov. 20 – 10 a.m.-noon; Saturday, Nov. 21 – noon-4 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22 -- noon-4 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 23 -- noon-4 p.m.

Dove Christian Center, 1213 Harmony Heights Lane. Hours: Wednesday, Nov. 18 -- 4-6 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19 -- 4-6 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20 – 4-6 p.m.; Sat, Nov. 21 – noon-2 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 22 – noon-2 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 23 – 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Kadoka

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}