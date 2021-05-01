OPINION: Celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week

This year, the celebration takes on new meaning as Rapid City Area Schools educators continue to step up in unprecedented ways to meet their students’ academic and emotional needs. When the pandemic closed school buildings across the globe, teachers ran full speed ahead into the new normal, which included Zoom meetings, online instruction, late night phone calls, and a great deal of flexibility. Everything was not perfect – but our teachers' efforts were monumental and impressive.

The Board of Education is proud of the fact that when many schools around the nation remained closed to in-person learning, our staff found a way to safely welcome students back to our school campuses. This would not have been possible without the work of the entire RCAS staff. Virtually every staff member has been forced to rethink how to do their job. From creative school meal distribution strategies and increased cleaning, to the distribution of thousands of computers and PPE, the tracking of COVID-19 cases by our healthcare staff, and so much more – the challenges were endless. Meanwhile, the District’s leaders and administrators helped to bridge the uncertainty with creativity, sensitivity, humor, good will, and clear communication. Simply put, when faced with an inordinate amount of difficulties – the entire RCAS team stepped up, made modifications, collaborated, and went to work.