072821-opn-killer

Today in a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, we expressed our great concern about the growing evidence that there is a concerted, blatant, and intentional effort ongoing in a number of states to suppress the votes of Native American people living on Indian reservations.

In various state legislatures major changes are being made in voting laws under the rubric of "voter integrity" even though these same states carried out elections last November wherein there was no evidence of voter fraud or lack of voter integrity.

In Montana, for example, 15 years after voters of that state passed a referendum allowing for same-day registration, the legislature ended that practice, directly contradicting the will of the people. This is after a district court judge ruled that previous Montana legislation limiting ballot collection violated state law.

In South Dakota, the State actually received funding to create physical addresses in Indian Country, but it never did this. Yet, it requires physical addresses to vote.