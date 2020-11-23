ARMSTRONG: Mask mandate is needed to protect community

Masking is an inconvenience but it is not an expensive or drastic burden. It is not a horrible sacrifice. It is certainly not a violation of anyone's rights, any more than forbidding people to drive while drunk is a violation of their rights. Masking is one more stopgap measure until a vaccine and other measures can take effect.

As the months have gone by while the virus rages, around town I notice that more and more people are wearing masks. Thankfully, the stigma of wearing a mask is diminishing. Seeing people wearing masks in public is far more common than it was just months ago, but still not enough people are doing it. Not enough are exercising the level of personal responsibility we all had hoped for. We had dozens of constituents attend our last special meeting, in maskless defiance, reciting the virtues of personal responsibility over mandate. This surrealistic display of hypocrisy occurred in a public building where masks are explicitly required. The need for a mandate was plainly demonstrated by this behavior.

Mandates provide relief for business by shifting the blame for asking people to wear masks from the individual business owner to the government. Mandates reduce the opportunity for a business to use a lax attitude about masking as a competitive advantage. Mandates provide a common set of rules and will help reduce the spread of this virus.