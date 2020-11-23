ARMSTRONG: Mask mandate is needed to protect community

An open letter to the Rapid City Common Council:
Rapid City has not seen an event as threatening to our well-being since the 1972 flood. Last week's vote requiring the wearing of masks reflects the unfortunate divisiveness within our own society. Virtually everyone agrees the divisions are strong and regrettable.
Nearly everyone wants to find a better way.
When there is strong division, the first step is to see whether we can find agreement on a set of facts. Here are the facts that I believe command attention.
- The COVID-19 virus is a global pandemic.
- Many Rapid Citians have suffered death or serious illness because of it. It is spreading exponentially throughout our community.
- Rapid City is currently experiencing a public health emergency. It is exhausting our health care facilities, disrupting our educational system and damaging local businesses. Mental health issues are also escalating, with significant societal consequences.
If we can find agreement on those objective and measurable facts, the next step is to see whether we can find common goals. Here are the ones I see as most critical:
- To reduce the spread of the virus.
- To make sure our health care and public safety organizations have the resources they need.
- To minimize the damage the virus does to our economy and the education of our children.
I hope we on the Council can find agreement on those three goals. If so, what's the plan?
From the outset, many believed we could rely on people exercising their personal responsibility as the means of controlling the spread of the virus. That has failed. The evidence of that failure is tragic and irrefutable. Positivity numbers, deaths, and health care staffing strains are increasing at alarming rates.
We all hope a vaccine will soon be available, but the most optimistic estimates place us several months away from widespread availability. In the meantime, medical professionals are nearly unanimous in their recommendation that wearing masks will reduce the spread. The evidence they offer is compelling. It is not our job as a City Council to debate science. None of us are immunologists, virologists or epidemiologists. Our job is to find the most practical solutions we can, to implement sound medical advice.
We will not meet again until the November 30th special meeting. Between now and then, thousands of college kids, family and friends will be returning for the Thanksgiving holiday, then add in Black Friday crowds and the increase of winter events. Our hospitals, school staff and businesses are begging for help. Drastic times call for drastic action. Wearing a mask in public is economically feasible and a simple temporary solution that can buy us time and potentially save lives.
Masking is an inconvenience but it is not an expensive or drastic burden. It is not a horrible sacrifice. It is certainly not a violation of anyone's rights, any more than forbidding people to drive while drunk is a violation of their rights. Masking is one more stopgap measure until a vaccine and other measures can take effect.
As the months have gone by while the virus rages, around town I notice that more and more people are wearing masks. Thankfully, the stigma of wearing a mask is diminishing. Seeing people wearing masks in public is far more common than it was just months ago, but still not enough people are doing it. Not enough are exercising the level of personal responsibility we all had hoped for. We had dozens of constituents attend our last special meeting, in maskless defiance, reciting the virtues of personal responsibility over mandate. This surrealistic display of hypocrisy occurred in a public building where masks are explicitly required. The need for a mandate was plainly demonstrated by this behavior.
Mandates provide relief for business by shifting the blame for asking people to wear masks from the individual business owner to the government. Mandates reduce the opportunity for a business to use a lax attitude about masking as a competitive advantage. Mandates provide a common set of rules and will help reduce the spread of this virus.
Each of us took an oath to support and defend our country against all enemies. This COVID-19 virus is a very real and deadly enemy from which we must defend ourselves and protect one another. Public masking will help us battle this disease and help our great City recover more quickly.
We are currently experiencing a public health emergency here in Rapid City. It is as real as the flood was. Please support the second reading of the mask ordinance. As a City Council we have a responsibility to protect our community. It is our duty and obligation to enact swift and meaningful measures to protect the community and our financial investments- especially during a global pandemic.
Failure to act is not leadership. It’s negligence.
Laura B. Armstrong, MS, CCC, SLP, is President of the Rapid City Common Council representing Ward 5.
