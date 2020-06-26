Asking too much of police is root cause of brutality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The demonstrations, looting and destruction that followed the killing of George Floyd should cause Americans to ask: Should Donald Trump remain president? However, they should also consider what Joe Biden and his supporting cast of Democratic governors and mayors offer.

Coming after years of violence against the black community, Floyd’s death ignited an explosive mixture of frustration and suspicion. It tapped massing frustration across all racial groups with sagging living standards and inequality exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis.

For low-wage, blue-collar workers and younger college graduates furloughed or permanently displaced during the shutdowns, the message from progressive activists — that crime and the resulting police violence can be curtailed by addressing income inequality through more government programs — finds a ready ear.

Younger Americans are increasingly disenamored with capitalism, sympathetic to social democratic solutions, and have lots of forced leisure to take to the streets.

As with any other mass demonstration in America, violent anarchists and well-organized criminal groups exploited the chaos —the first days of June, thieves were casing Manhattan stores by day to loot at night.