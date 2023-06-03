People should vote for me based on what I believe rather than on what I would do. If we believe in the same values, we will be able to do great things. I believe in Christian conservative values and I believe in our state motto that “Under God people Rule”. I have three higher order values that I live my life by: Faith in the lord, My family and Service.

The biggest issue that I hear is the need to help the homeless and panhandling situation in our town. I am currently the vice president of the Cornerstone Rescue Mission and have spent years working on this issue. We are a very compassionate community, but I believe we need to hold people more accountable. I would recommend that we seek out our local nonprofit organizations and see who is doing the heaving lifting. I would suggest that we partner with these groups and work to stop enabling the homeless in our community.

We all have more in common than we have differences. The bottom line is we need to treat everyone with respect. Everyone can have an opinion and it is okay that we do not agree on all things. That is what makes us unique. However, I believe everyone deserves to have their voice heard with respect that is how a democracy should work.

The biggest need in my ward is infrastructure. When I knock on doors and ask the question how can I serve, most point to the street in front of their house. Having a strategic plan to identify and repair the roads that are in most need would be my number one priority for my ward.

As Christians we are called to serve not to be served. So as a public servant, it is our job to treat each other with respect and have everyone’s voice heard. At the end of the day, we need to respect everyone’s opinion on the council and work together to find common ground; always looking to see what is in the best interest for Rapid City.

Dr. Josh Biberdorf is a candidate for Rapid City Council.