In a battle of slogans, Visit Rapid City wins my mind but the Black Hills Championship Powwow wins my heart.
The 33rd Annual Powwow is coming to the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Oct. 11-13. I love their slogan, "Come Dance With Us."
To be clear, I love what their slogan means intellectually. Bringing Native American cultural history and tradition to Rapid City to share it equally with native and non-native residents is inspiring. I don't love their slogan quite as much in what it means physically. No one needs to see me dance. That's a cultural phenomenon we should keep private.
One of many local groups helping to plan and promote the event is Visit Rapid City. Their slogan works well for me on every level. "Do Big Things" is a great slogan and a better plan.
Working with Native American community leaders and Rapid City supporters, the organizers of the event hope to bring those slogans together to become the biggest powwow in America as the first event in the new Civic Center in 2021.
Becoming No. 1 by 2021 won't be an easy task. It will take everyone working together to make it happen. But in a community that built the original civic center only a few years after a catastrophic flood, erected statues of every U.S. president on downtown street corners and saw faces carved into a mountain before World War II, making this powwow the biggest in the country doesn't sound far-fetched at all.
In addition to vendor booths and other fun activities that accompany an event of this size, there are competitions that will engage people of every culture. The World Championship Singing contest will feature some of the best traditional Native American singers from across the country.
The other competition during the powwow is the beautiful and entertaining dance contest. There will be dancers as young as 6 to those over 66 who still perform traditional tribal dances. There are many styles of dance from traditional and grass to jingle and fancy shawl dancing. Some categories have as many as 200 contestants.
You have free articles remaining.
One of the powwow organizers and the emcee for the dancing contests is Whitney Recountre II.
"When people are singing and dancing, we forget about all of our problems," Recountre said. "It is uplifting and inspiring."
All of the categories need sponsors for the program to be successful. Powwow President Steven Yellow Hawk said the community has become much more supportive of the events in recent years. Private donors, business donors and the work of groups like Visit Rapid City and the Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors have helped get the non-native community in Rapid City involved in the event.
If you want to support the event, but you don't own a business, the best way is to attend the event and bring friends. About half of the annual revenue comes from ticket sales.
Rapid City is a natural location for the powwow since it is only miles from Wind Cave — the traditional birthplace of the Lakota people. Because of the amazing tourism opportunities in and around Rapid City, there are dozens of reasons to come here for the event.
The only thing that would prevent the Black Hills Championship Powwow from becoming No. 1 by 2021 is the support of the community. A small investment will make a big difference.
For more information about the event, go to https://www.blackhillspowwow.com.