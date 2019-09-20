"Please help me Lord."
There have been a lot of great projects that started with those words. Perhaps none have been better than the Abbott House Bridges program.
The Abbott House will break ground on its third Bridges by Abbott House therapeutic foster home in Rapid City this morning at 410 Neel St. The project is part of a $3 million capital campaign that will include the construction of two foster homes with adjacent apartments for children who have aged out of the program.
Abbott House began in Mitchell and serves about 100 South Dakota children there annually. Until recently, the program was only for children aged 7 to 17. Programs are less plentiful for children who age out of the facilities.
When we adopted our son from Ethiopia, we saw a similar problem in orphanages there. Children who aged out were given a small sum of money and wished good luck. In order to remain in the orphanage, the kids had to show they were going to complete their studies. The tuition was usually expensive enough to eliminate that as an option for most kids.
When we took our first trip to Addis Ababa, we met several older orphans, and one shared his story with us. Before we went back to the country to finalize our adoption, we were able to share our story — and this young man's — and one day after a church service where I had spoken, a family walked up and handed me a check. The check was from the parents of a childhood friend of mine. Her mother had tears in her eyes when she handed it to me. I dared not look at the check — I felt like that would be rude.
When the building cleared out, I pulled the check out of my pocket and saw that it was for the entire amount of the last year of school for one of the boys. Instead of being on the street trying to survive, he finished school and got a job as a technician in a hospital in the country.
Opportunity is the only difference between success and devastation.
That gap is what caused one of the Abbott House program residents to pray, "Please help me Lord."
Her name is Cherokee. She wrote a letter soon after aging out. Even if those who move on get to go to college or have other opportunities, the reality is that they are pushed away from the support system they knew for years.
Her letter said:
Dear Lord,
Please help me. I am scared. I don't know what to do. I don't have a family, no home beyond Abbott House and I feel unloved and abandoned.
Please help me Lord.
Please send me someone to love me and who I can love back...
Abbott House board members had seen that gap for years. Cherokee's letter only shone a brighter light on it. That's when they started the Bridges program to give additional opportunities to as many children as possible.
"We saw the kids struggle when they left us," said Abbott House Executive Director Eric Klooz. "We wanted them to be able to finish the race with us. Now we are heading that direction after the letter from Cherokee."
Before he was in Congress, Dusty Johnson was a board member for Abbott House and he is still a supporter. Johnson was instrumental in helping gather the support from private donors and the state and federal government the program needed to take this significant step. Klooz said about 88 percent of the group's funds come from governmental agencies.
"We knew we had to do something, so we just got busy and worked hard and had a lot of people who understood how important it was help us along the way," Cong. Johnson said.
"Dusty (Johnson) came back from a series of meetings and said 'We're going to do it' and within six months of Cherokee's letter, we had raised more than a million dollars for the program," Klooz said.
One of the best aspects of the apartments they provide for kids who age out of the program is that this is not free housing. Those who stay pay rent. But Abbott House isn't getting rich off of the people its program helps. That rent money teaches the kids how to live on their own. The entire time, the money is being held in escrow so that when they leave the apartments, the money is returned to them to help them with their new start away from Abbott House.
Friday's groundbreaking in Rapid City is another step in the expansion of a program that helps kids across South Dakota.
There are many more children in South Dakota praying "Please help me Lord."
Abbott House is a group that is part of the answer to many of those prayers.