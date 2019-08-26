Shop local means more than buying things in the right zip codes.
Usually, shopping locally is simply a good idea because those dollars spent locally circulate in the area many times. When you buy furniture, antiques, computers or anything else locally, owners and employees of that business buy newspapers, gasoline, food and cars with that money. Then those funds are spent somewhere else and so on.
That isn't news to anyone, but we need to be more intentional about where we shop locally in some circumstances.
Few things irritate people more than streets dotted with potholes. When you own a business on a street that is being repaired, sometimes the potholes didn't seem so bad.
One local business, Chris Supply, has been dealing with improvements for four of the past five years.
"This is going to be really nice when they finish the work," said Rick Brown. "I just hope they get better weather so they can finish quickly."
The state is doing the work on East Blvd. Chris Supply is only one of the businesses being affected. Parkway Car Wash, Breadroot Natural Foods and several other businesses in the area have dealt with limited access to their buildings during the road repairs.
At Chris Supply, they have contractors who make up part of their business so they have been able to stave off the lack of customer access better than some other businesses.
But it hasn't been easy.
The city knows how difficult it can be for local businesses when their work temporarily gets in customers' way, and they do take that into account when planning projects.
"When it comes to city construction projects, safety is a top priority and traffic routing, pedestrian corridors, access to businesses and residences are always factors taken into consideration," said Darrell Shoemaker, Communications Coordinator for Rapid City. "Consideration is given to the potential impacts of construction on the businesses and residents within the project."
You have free articles remaining.
Shoemaker said the city has even changed the scope and timing of projects because they knew that an extended timeline would hurt local businesses.
"The major downtown project this spring to replace water valves and infrastructure on Main Street and St. Joseph Street was scheduled to be done together with completion by Memorial Day," Shoemaker said. "However, with the lengthy winter season, the project was split into two phases to lessen the impact on businesses and traffic especially during the summer tourism season."
He said the Main Street portion of the project from Seventh Street to West Boulevard started in March and was completed before tourist season arrived. The second phase of the project is scheduled on St. Joseph Street after Labor Day when school will be back in session and most of the tourism traffic will be gone.
Obviously, some projects can't be changed and the state has a more difficult time being as flexible as city government.
That's where we come in.
Pay attention to those orange cones. Avoid them in a traffic sense, but don't let them push you away from the businesses behind them.
Go through the extra hassle to get to a business that is dealing with construction to help lessen the financial impact.
It is a small sacrifice to make to support local businesses whether it is the city, county or state making improvements to roads.
Having rough roads is bad. After the repairs are finished, everyone will benefit.
Let's do our part to take the economic sting out of the difficult period in between.