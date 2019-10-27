The South Dakota Democrats may have finally found a way to tear apart the Republican Party.
It was sneaky and subversive and I didn't see it coming, but they just might be onto something. Coming out of a scandal where the state party was found by Federal Election Commission auditors to have mishandled pass-through money, it was discovered this week that the party trying to turn South Dakota blue was in the red. They were already underwater and the debts are only going to get deeper until donors bail them out.
Those issues, and probably several others, led to party leaders jumping ship and leaving the state's Democrats sinking in an ocean of debt with no rudder and no captain.
But other than that, everything is going pretty well.
I have heard and seen several comments from Republicans celebrating their rival's struggles. I understand that. But I also understand that the Democrats falling apart could be the worst thing that happened to the GOP.
The philosophy of Pyrrhonism holds that good and evil don't exist objectively but only in relation to each other and only in the judgement of the one making the determination. In that thought process you need evil to demonstrate good.
In the same sense, the Republicans in South Dakota aren't exactly a monolithic group. Without the Democrats to compare themselves to and compete with, the GOP in this state will collapse on itself.
We already have a Governor whose conservative credibility is so high that she is hellbent on keeping the state on a list of only three to forbid farming hemp. How many West River Republicans have called her a RINO (Republican In Name Only)? Congressman Dusty Johnson has only voted against the desires of the White House a handful of times, yet comments in this publication have called for "a real Republican" to run against him next year
You have free articles remaining.
Do you see the problem? Without Democrats to chew on, the GOP will become cannibalistic.
I, for one, prefer ribeyes to RINO steaks.
So before Republicans celebrate the demise of the Democrats, they better make sure they aren't going to destroy their party and become political Twix bars with left Republicans and right Republicans. For decades in Oklahoma, the Democrats were more conservative than the Republicans in most other states.
It doesn't matter what names you give the two parties that compete, the foundation of the American political system is a struggle between two parties. Federalists and Anti-Federalists (also known as Democratic-Republicans).
Believe it or not, the two parties in America today were spawned from one party — the Whigs.
There were "cotton Whigs" and "conscience Whigs" before the Civil War. The weight of the differences between the two sides of the party led to a split that sent cotton Whigs to a new home with the Democrats and helped form a new Republican Party.
It might not be a bad idea for some of the Republicans to keep the Democrats on life support so that the left and right Republicans maintain a common enemy. Jesus shared a parable about what happens to a house divided. He told those listening that a kingdom and a house divided against itself can not stand.
A common enemy is good for party unity. The Democrats falling apart might be entertaining to Republicans, but it won't be for long. There will be two parties. The presence of the Democrats makes a party split among Republicans less likely.