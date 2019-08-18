Your address is important.
It is one of the first facts children learn. Another used to be a home phone number. Do parents teach their kids their Twitter handles now? Your address is also one of the facts that companies and agencies use to identify you. It is a hassle to have to make sure it is changed everywhere that it is on file.
Some Rapid City residents are facing a change of address without moving an inch. There are a lot of reasons these residents don't want to endure a name change. I get it.
Getting a new driver's license, dealing with your bank, postal issues, changing your address with human resources at the office, and trying to remember which websites have the now incorrect address would be no fun.
I can also see a basic problem with this change. These Rapid City residents have lived on Big Sky Drive. Come on. That's a cool address. The change will leave them on Patricia Street. Patricia is a nice name but it isn't "Big Sky Drive" good.
Think of how important street names are. Best Buy in Rapid City sits on Disk Drive. That probably seemed like a good idea at the time but now it's hard to find a device with a headphone jack, even less a disk drive.
How many golf courses are on Fairway Drive or Nicklaus Boulevard?
I went to high school with some girls who endured some good-natured ribbing because their father developed a neighborhood and named two of the streets Heather and Lacy. It was a nice thought, but the low-brow jokes were too easy for middle and high school boys.
One prominent American is facing an address change like the good folks on Big Sky Drive in Rapid City. You might have heard of a little place in New York City named Trump Tower. Can you imagine all of the businesses and residents in the Fifth Avenue building having to change their addresses?
More than 250,000 people have signed a petition to change the name of that section of the famous thoroughfare to Barack H. Obama Avenue. Why stop there? Make the cross street John McCain Lane.
Trump once quipped that he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and he wouldn't lose any supporters. In hindsight, that might have been true.
But Trump better start making Fifth Avenue great again because I am not sure he could shoot someone on Barack H. Obama Avenue and maintain the same level of support.
Even if the entire population of South Dakota pushed for the change, it wouldn't be 10 percent of the population of New York City where the change would be made. Even though it would be funny, I don't think New York's municipal leaders will want to make a change like that for a joke.
In Rapid City, the idea will make emergency responses easier and fit better with city planning schemes. That doesn't mean it will be easy for those affected.
One committee member told residents who complained about the hassle that was being foisted upon them that an address change "isn't insurmountable."
I hope that isn't a new standard for the city. There are many things I might be able to surmount that I wouldn't enjoy in the least.
This might be the right thing for the city to do, but I understand and relate to the plight of the residents. I have plenty of hassles in my life. I could probably handle one more, but I would rather not have to.