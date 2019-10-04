We've all seen the signs; "No shirt, no shoes, no service." That is a great policy for a store, but it is also a good rule for all of society.
I only left Oklahoma a few months ago and women are already trying to run around topless in public.
I am a big fan of equality for the sexes. I have run political campaigns for women. I have helped in many more. There was one Democrat and several Republicans. I was hired into journalism by a woman. More than half of my career has been spent answering directly to women. I'm anything but a chauvinist.
My record in supporting women's rights is strong, but I am not a fan of the "free the nipple" campaign. If women feel disadvantaged by men being allowed to mow the lawn topless when women have to cover themselves strategically, I get it. Instead of giving the women the right to run around topless, we should take away a man's right to do it. I've seen me topless. You won't be missing anything if you make me wear a T-shirt.
In fact, one of my favorite things about moving to Rapid City was my knowledge that, the more of me I cover, the better I look. Rapid City winters will give me a big advantage over a tropical vacation.
But women in Oklahoma are already trying to figure out how a recent 10th Circuit Court ruling will affect their trips to the lake or morning jogs. A Fort Collins, Colo., case was recently adjudicated partially, and the ruling was that indecency laws forcing women to cover up was gender discrimination. The 10th Circuit covers — or potentially uncovers thanks to this case — Colorado, Oklahoma, Kansas, Wyoming and Utah.
The federal court ruled the ban was unconstitutional because it violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by targeting a group based on gender. The challenge came from Free the Nipple activists.
It seems obvious that a female's chest area is different that a man's. I don't think that noticing that female breasts are more involved in sexuality and procreation is a gender-based discrimination. It seems pretty biological to me. I get the argument. I just don't happen to agree that more public nudity is the best answer.
Oklahoma authorities have been quick to let women in that state know that the Fort Collins case doesn't give them a free pass to expose themselves.
"The Tenth Circuit’s preliminary decision in the Fort Collins case — a case that has now ended without a full adjudication — does not change local and state laws in Oklahoma on the subject,” Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said. But the Tulsa World reported that the media coverage of the case has already created some issues. More than 40 men and women attended a topless trail skating event at a Tulsa Park last weekend.
Hunter said he believes the court was in error in their ruling and that, in Oklahoma, nothing has changed.
"These courts have recognized that states and political subdivisions have a legitimate interest in prohibiting public nudity as traditionally defined," Hunter said of previous decisions.
Oklahoma City Police let their residents know that anyone in violation of local or state obscenity or indecency laws will still face fines and arrest. The city of Fort Collins refused to appeal the case further so none of the states in the 10th Circuit may have a clear idea if their laws are constitutional or not until a woman is arrested for freeing the nipple and appeals her punishment to the higher courts.
One Oklahoma legislator has appointed himself chairman of the committee to keep the nipple under cover.
Jim Olsen (R-Roland) said, "If some silly woman wanted this legal in our state, it would have to start with a court case, that could potentially end up in our Oklahoma Supreme Court. She would have to win that case for our law to change. So, right now, it is illegal for a woman to be topless in public in the state of Oklahoma. If the need should ever arise, I will do all I possibly can to keep this reprehensible conduct illegal!"
I'm not sure where his passion about this issue comes from, but I am pretty sure saying a "silly woman" would have to take it to court is as good as double daring a woman to do just that. I've never found that calling someone a "silly woman" was effective in winning an argument or calming a situation. Maybe Rep. Olsen has had other experiences.
I'm the last person to argue for frivolous lawsuits, but honestly, with the 10th Circuit's preliminary ruling and other states decision not to sign off on the change, the only way to settle the argument is to take a case above the 10th Circuit to the Supreme Court.
Those justices wear robes over their clothes, so I'm not sure that is a favorable venue for someone who favors public nudity.