The Coyotes won't be the first team from South Dakota to take the field in Memorial Stadium on the University of Oklahoma campus tomorrow. The team at Daktronics may not be as big or as fast as the members of South Dakota University's football team, but they made a lot more money to go to Norman.
Daktronics was founded in 1968 and the Brookings firm has created some of the biggest and best video displays and scoreboards used in college and professional athletics — including Godzillatron at Texas University.
The Sooners use a 7,800-square-foot Daktronics video board in the main end zone. There are two other video boards inside the stadium to allow up to 85,000 fans to see live action and video replays.
The Coyotes will cash a $575,000 paycheck for traveling to Oklahoma for a game — far more than I received to come from Oklahoma to South Dakota to be an editor. Daktronics made about 18 times that amount for their video board work.
The Coyotes lost in Week One to Montana while Oklahoma was beating Houston behind former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts' six-touchdown performance. Hurts is trying to become the third straight Sooner quarterback to win a Heisman trophy and become the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Both are tall orders.
If he makes it there, it will be in part to a friend of mine. The Sooner center is one of a kind. He is big, strong, smart and he is my friend. Creed Humphrey was a joy to cover in high school. I was the publisher of his hometown newspaper. I'm sure being an All American was fun, but winning the Shawnee News-Star Football Player of the Year was probably the highlight of his pre-Sooner career. He was an All-American, but the soft-spoken giant of a man was as approachable as any young man I have covered. National reporters have found that out, as well. He is funny and a great guy to follow on Twitter.
Like many native Oklahomans, I was Sooner born and Sooner bred. Even going to school at rival Oklahoma State, I remained a Sooner sports fan. When I was growing up, there were no professional sports in Oklahoma so the Sooners were our "franchise" to follow.
A win for South Dakota would be historic. Even a loss could be a great experience.
I hope the Coyotes play well Saturday. As a 38-point underdog, I doubt the score will go in their favor. But even if it doesn't, it will be shown on a scoreboard manufactured in South Dakota, so that has to be some consolation — maybe that and the $575,000 appearance fee will make it worth it.