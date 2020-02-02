BUSH: Don't say it if you don't mean it

People say a lot of things that sound good but they really aren't good if you take them literally.
I was struck by one example of this when I attended Newspaper Day in Pierre this week. In addition to seeing the House of Representatives in action as they debated HB 1057 to make it a crime for a doctor to perform surgery on a transgender child under the age of 16, we got to spend time with local legislators at a luncheon Thursday.
Before the luncheon, leaders from both houses and both parties met with the reporters, editors and publishers for a press conference.
There was a lot of good information and the Senators and Representatives didn't dodge too many questions. The Republican Senate leaders, Majority Leader Kris Langer and Assistant Majority Leader Jim Bolin weren't incredibly excited to discuss the controversial bill that the House had just sent over to them the day before.
Both said they hadn't paid a lot of attention to the measure since it started in the other chamber. Apparently, the issue was interesting to everyone in South Dakota — and across the nation — except for those who work across the hall from the House of Representatives.
No one is sure what will happen to the bill in the Senate. The arguments in favor of the bill feature scary tales of young children being mutilated before they reach the age of consent. The arguments against the measure include keeping the legislature out of a decision that is better made by parents and doctors. Anecdotes abound on both sides. Representatives who voted for the measure Wednesday were convinced that they were doing it to protect children. At the press conference Thursday, Majority Leader Lee Qualm used a phrase that is my pet peeve to describe the action.
"We will take care of our kids at all costs," Rep. Qualm said. That is obviously false. South Dakota doesn't have an income tax. You couldn't squeeze a drop from the current budget to support any program for children. But given a chance to make a "show vote" that will play well with the base and look good on re-election post cards, they are ready to punch the green button. The fact that they get to take another shot at transgender people beyond bathroom and locker room bills is just a bonus.
When I was a young editor, I got myself in a lot of trouble talking about people who want to protect people at all costs.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority had decided to put about 40 miles of concrete median barriers along Interstate 44 between Chickasha and Oklahoma City. The move was in response to several dangerous crashes where vehicles had crossed the median for head-on collisions. I didn’t have a problem with the idea of trying to stop those accidents, but I did take issue with the method they chose and the price tag for it.
I latched onto a phrase they used to support the expenditure. “You can’t put a price on saving a life.”
My column basically mocked that idea.
I made an argument that one fatality and a few critical injuries wasn’t worth more than $25 million. Can you imagine being one of those victims reading a column where some young columnist said something that callous?
It was worse than that. I hypothesized that since there is now no price tag on human life, we should try to prevent future drownings at Chickasha Lake by filling it with lime jello. I even said the fish and turtles would be like the chunks of pear in the jello.
I'm not as young or as stupid as I used to be. But I still know that there is, in fact, a price put on saving human lives — or helping transgender children — for that matter.
There are many programs that would save lives that have been pushed aside because the price was too high. "At all costs" doesn't just apply to controversial bills.
I won't push to make Pactola resemble a dessert at a church picnic. I've grown in wisdom in the past 25 years. But I will say that claim carries a price tag and you better be ready to write the check if you are going to make it.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.