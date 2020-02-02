BUSH: Don't say it if you don't mean it

People say a lot of things that sound good but they really aren't good if you take them literally.

I was struck by one example of this when I attended Newspaper Day in Pierre this week. In addition to seeing the House of Representatives in action as they debated HB 1057 to make it a crime for a doctor to perform surgery on a transgender child under the age of 16, we got to spend time with local legislators at a luncheon Thursday.

Before the luncheon, leaders from both houses and both parties met with the reporters, editors and publishers for a press conference.

There was a lot of good information and the Senators and Representatives didn't dodge too many questions. The Republican Senate leaders, Majority Leader Kris Langer and Assistant Majority Leader Jim Bolin weren't incredibly excited to discuss the controversial bill that the House had just sent over to them the day before.

Both said they hadn't paid a lot of attention to the measure since it started in the other chamber. Apparently, the issue was interesting to everyone in South Dakota — and across the nation — except for those who work across the hall from the House of Representatives.