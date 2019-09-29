Only two American Presidents have been impeached.
Another one would have been but he decided to jump in a lifeboat instead of going down with the ship.
Now, President Donald Trump could face articles of impeachment of his own.
Surprisingly, the country is not unified in its opinion regarding these proceedings. If you watch CNN or MSNBC, you are walking around pretty certain that the President will soon be removed from office, tarred and feathered and forced to live in a cage at the southern border for the rest of his life. If you watch FOX News, you realize that the President did nothing wrong, the Democratic Party will soon be abolished and President Trump will soon become royalty and America will henceforth be ruled by members of his bloodline.
I'm no fan of Trump. Many of my good friends are. I know we won't agree on whether the President did anything wrong, but we all can agree that this is going to be a circus — and the clowns are in charge.
Andrew Johnson faced 11 articles of impeachment. That's still the record and he should be congratulated. Following Abraham Lincoln would be no small task and running a country still in the throes of a Civil War wasn't going to make it any easier. Johnson didn't acquit himself well as a President, but he did as a defendant as he was impeached, but the Senate fell one vote short of convicting him.
Bill Clinton only faced four articles of impeachment but the House only voted to send two of those to the Senate. Clinton's crimes were far more salacious in nature and much more difficult to write about in a family-friendly publication than Johnson's.
The Senate never got close to convicting Clinton. They needed 67 voted and all 45 Democrats in the Senate voted not guilty on both counts. How surprising. It's almost like party-affiliation was more important than the facts.
Richard Nixon was on his way to impeachment when he decided his chances were better with Gerald Ford than the Senate. He got his pardon and the country got a few years of Chevy Chase playing Ford on Saturday Night Live. It was probably worth it.
The interesting thing as history is repeating itself is that Nixon released some doctored transcripts and the Trump administration released a quasi-transcript of a call with the Ukranian President where Trump kindly asks for a favor after the Ukranian President asked for military aid to keep Russia from invading his country again.
That conversation and how it was handled will be the focus of every political spin machine for the next few months.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been slow to go down this road. Since the Blue Wave in 2018 gave her back her gavel, members of her caucus have wanted to impeach Trump.
The only reason to impeach is hoping to damage a re-election bid. I understand the principle of the matter. If the President is exchanging U.S. foreign aid for campaign help, that's impeachable. However, only Pollyanna believes that any Republican in the Senate is going to vote to convict a GOP President. The Democrats didn't 20 years ago and the GOP won't now. The time of politicians trying to decide right and wrong is gone. That's the voters' job now and between apathy and misinformation, I'm not holding out much hope.
The great thing about Clinton's impeachment is that many of those who fought in that Civil War are still around today fighting on the other side of the issue. Their mirror-image arguments would be funny if they weren't so sad.
In 1998, Pelosi knew the Republicans were wrong for attacking Clinton.
"Today the Republican majority is not judging the president with fairness, but impeaching him with a vengeance," then-House Minority Leader Pelosi said on the House floor in December 1998. "In the investigation of the president, fundamental principles which Americans hold dear — fairness, privacy, checks and balances — have been seriously violated and why? Because we are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. ... Until the Republicans free themselves of that hatred, our country will suffer.”
A recent tweet by President Trump sounds pretty familiar. It's obvious, he agreed with Pelosi at one point.
"There has been no President in the history of our Country who has been treated so badly as I have," Trump tweeted, at which point John F. Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln spun around in their graves. "The Democrats are frozen with hatred and fear. They get nothing done. This should never be allowed to happen to another President. Witch Hunt!"
Lindsey Graham was in Congress for Clinton's impeachment on the Republican side.
Back then, he said, “A President doesn’t even have to be convicted of a crime to be impeached. Impeachment is not about punishment. Impeachment is about cleansing the office. Impeachment is about restoring honor and integrity to the office. So, the point I’m trying to make is that you don’t even have to be convicted of a crime to lose your job in this constitutional republic if this body determines that your conduct as a public official is clearly out of bounds in your role.”
Now, Graham doesn't agree with himself.
“If you bring articles of impeachment based on this phone call, I think you’re nuts,” Lindsey Graham said this week. Of course, this is the same guy who as recently as 2015 said, "If we nominate Trump, we'll get destroyed. And we'll deserve it." Now the two are golfing buddies.
If Democrats think their impeachment efforts will remove a President, they better reassess the strategy. Donald Trump won't resign unless he thinks the Senate is turning on him. That won't happen in 2019. Both parties have spin machines and social and traditional media available to "what about" any issue into oblivion.
I'm not sure what political impact this exercise will have. The facts should matter, but I'm not sure they will.
The circus will be in town for a few months. Grab your popcorn. This will be anything but boring.