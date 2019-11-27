When I moved my family about 1,000 miles north to Rapid City this summer, I promised them that we would make it back for holidays to see our families.
I lied.
I haven't been here very long, but things have changed a lot. There was just no way to get back to Oklahoma and see our families and attend my nephew's wedding. Once I came to terms with the inevitability there was only one thing left to do. I had to figure out some way to make a Rapid City Thanksgiving worth missing my family.
As it turns out, I may get to be close to one member of my family that I haven't seen in years. My dad passed away in 2012. If you wondered why the world was a little worse off since then, that's one reason. That giant of a man taught me about sacrifice, he showed me how to make sure your kids know they are loved, and it's probably at least a little bit his fault that I am a workaholic.
Dad was about five feet, eight inches tall and weighed around 175 pounds. I was the same size in the seventh grade. But I will never be as big of a man as my dad. He worked the night shift for much of my life as a maintenance guy at a waffle manufacturing plant. In his free time he ran his own janitorial service. They had to close the plant where he worked to get him to leave after 42 years, but he never stopped cleaning businesses.
My first job was taking out trash and wiping out ashtrays while he did other work in the offices we cleaned. I made minimum wage. I never got an allowance. I learned from a very young age that money comes from working. I also learned that sometimes you work so that you can help others. Many times, I saw my mom and dad use whatever resources they had to help other families affected by sickness, a layoff or another hardship to help that family through a rough patch.
After my dad retired when his plant closed, he found another way to fill his time. He worked several days a week serving meals at a rescue mission. He also made an arrangement with local grocery stores to let him pick up any products they could no longer sell due to expiration dates. Instead of a dumpster, those chips, loaves of bread and other food products ended up in packages for the clients at the rescue mission.
Dad would take his friends from the mission to appointments or run other errands. Anytime his phone rang, you knew it was someone from the mission or someone from his Sunday School class that he helped organize. That's how he spent his life. That's why his death left such a big hole in our family and my hometown.
The mission where dad served was called the Cornerstone Mission. As I was feeling a little sorry for myself and trying to figure out what we could do in Rapid City for Thanksgiving, it hit me. We have a Cornerstone Mission here. That can't be a coincidence, right?
So I contacted one of my friends who is a major supporter of Cornerstone here and found out that I can take my family to an early lunch with friends and still have time to go fill in at the mission for a shift. It doesn't matter who you are or who your father is, serving others is never a bad idea.
Knowing this will be the first year in about half a century that I won't see my mom or my siblings for Thanksgiving, it really excites me that I may get to see my dad. Serving like he served, is one way that we honor his memory and continue the work that was so important to him.
In the book of Acts, Luke recounts a sermon of the Apostle Paul to some elders of the church in Ephesus. "In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
If there is one thing my dad taught me - other than how humiliating it is to have a short guy beat you in basketball shooting set shots - it is that giving to others doesn't cost anything. Remembering dad and getting an opportunity to honor his memory helped me get excited about this Thanksgiving again.
I hope everyone reading this has time to enjoy their families, but I also hope you make time to give back a little to someone who needs the help. You'll be glad you did.