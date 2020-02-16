BUSH: Gray brings special tour to Rapid City

When I was nine, I thought it was really cool that my pastor could preach a great sermon with no issues at all, but when he was in his office on Saturday mornings when my dad brought my brother and me to clean the church, he had a very pronounced stutter. If you only saw him on the stage, you would never have known it.

He always joked that God used Moses even though he had a speech impediment so he knew he could use him too.

Jason Gray is a Christian recording artist who also has a tendency to stutter in normal conversation. But when he sings, you would never know it.

"It is a mystery why that happens," Gray said. Some people say you use a different side of your brain. Other people say it is because you breathe properly. I guess I could sing everything but that would be more awkward than the speech handicap."

Gray is coming back to the Black Hills for a Feb. 21 concert. Gray has been to the area many times. When he tried to remember how many concerts he has played here, he said, "Well, it isn't enough."