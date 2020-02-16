BUSH: Gray brings special tour to Rapid City

When I was nine, I thought it was really cool that my pastor could preach a great sermon with no issues at all, but when he was in his office on Saturday mornings when my dad brought my brother and me to clean the church, he had a very pronounced stutter. If you only saw him on the stage, you would never have known it.
He always joked that God used Moses even though he had a speech impediment so he knew he could use him too.
Jason Gray is a Christian recording artist who also has a tendency to stutter in normal conversation. But when he sings, you would never know it.
"It is a mystery why that happens," Gray said. Some people say you use a different side of your brain. Other people say it is because you breathe properly. I guess I could sing everything but that would be more awkward than the speech handicap."
Gray is coming back to the Black Hills for a Feb. 21 concert. Gray has been to the area many times. When he tried to remember how many concerts he has played here, he said, "Well, it isn't enough."
One more will help. He is in the middle of a non-traditional tour right now. It isn't driven by a single or new album. There is no huge tour. Gray set out to play a few dates and the response has been so strong that he is only going to be home five days this month and he is booked through May.
"I decided to step outside of the industry and do things the way I did when I first started out years ago," he said. "It has been non-stop. It has been the best thing I have ever done. It is a very intimate and personal experience."
Gray has taken quite a few groups to Mount Rushmore and other area attractions like Sylvan Lake. He loves Harriet and Oak and Kol downtown. He also appreciates having a unique local voice when it comes to Christian music on Power 107.1 KSLT.
"I like Way FM and K-LOVE and I am grateful that they play my music," Gray said. "But there is something pretty great about having that distinctive voice in the community. I love that."
One thing that is distinctive about Gray is how he views the stutter that affects his speech. He isn't bothered by it. He is thankful for it.
"I guess it is around junior high when we learn how to hide," Gray said. "We learn to accentuate the positives and hide the things we are insecure about. We begin to present this polished image to the world around us hoping we will be accepted."
Gray said his stutter was something he couldn't hide and it helped him avoid some of that pressure.
"The positive thing about having an obvious weakness I couldn't hide," Grady said. "It never gave me the option to pretend I was anything but imperfect. I suppose that it kind of gave me an inclination toward ragged imperfect authenticity."
Gray said what some view as a handicap for him has been beneficial.
"It has been a remarkable teacher in my life when it comes to the power of vulnerability and weakness," he said. "There is this thing that happens when the audience understands that I have this obvious speech issue, it puts everyone at ease. If the guy on the microphone isn't perfect, they don't have to be. Grace more easily enters the conversation then."
On this tour, Gray is trying out some new music and playing some "deeper tracks" off of his albums that might not have had a lot of radio time. Some of those songs are "The Wound is Where the Light Gets In. He said that is the one song he would like to be known for. He also likes "Order, Disorder, Re-order," and "I Will Rise Again."
He compared popular songs to McDonald's hamburgers.
"McDonald's hamburgers might not be the best hamburgers, but they are by far the most popular. They have what you would expect and nothing more," Gray said. "The best hamburgers may come from a hole in the wall place that makes homemade buns, grinds bacon into the meat and adds an egg and avocado to the burger. Some people don't like everything on a burger, but to you, that makes it the best. Songs are like that. Popular songs tend to be the lowest common denominator."
He said his hit "Remind Me Who I Am" is a good combination of a song that is a favorite of his that was also popular.
Gray will perform at the Open Bible Church on St. Patrick Street Friday night. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.