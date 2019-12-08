He's been to Rapid City for Hills Alive multiple times, but Brandon Heath has never brought his Christmas concert here. That will change December 15 when the Dove Award Winner comes to the Historic Theater in the Performing Arts Center.
The last time he was in Rapid City, Heath was given a necklace from a Native American family."I need to remember to wear that at the concert," he said.
Heath's opening act brings a twist to the local concert. The Rapid City Christian School Christmas Choir - made up of about half of the school's select choir - will sing a few songs before Heath takes the stage and will perform one song with the award-winning Christian artist.
He doesn't sing with local choirs very often but the plan for December 15 is for him to sing his hit song "Give Me Your Eyes" with the local group.
"Singing as a teen is how I got started," Heath said. "I love having the opportunity to encourage these students and encourage them by getting to showcase their talent on that stage."
The concert is a great opportunity for the local students to sing with a recording artist in front of a paid crowd. The other opportunity came from Power 107.1 KSLT radio station. The students are allowed to sell balcony seats to the concert as a fundraiser for their program.
The concert will be a blend of classic Christmas songs, Heath's own Christmas music and other hits he has recorded.
"When I hear a Christmas album, I want some classics and some originals. I love doing story songs," Heath said.
One of his most popular Christmas songs is a story song. "Just a Girl" is a song from the perspective of the innkeeper in the manger story.
"We don't know much about the innkeeper from the Bible so I wrote him a story," Heath said. "When it comes to the innkeeper, I tried to relate to him like I do Paul or some of the disciples. I just tried to relate to him."
Heath said he sees some of himself in the innkeeper and tried to give some grace to the Bible character who rarely receives any after he turned away Mary and Joseph because there was no room at the inn.
"Sometimes we have a chance to say yes to God and we don't realize it is God. Jesus is always coming to us," he said. "That night he really was coming to the innkeeper. He turned them away. I have turned Jesus away many times. I want to give myself some grace and so I was able to give him grace in that situation as well."
He wrote the song with Lee Thomas Miller in a tour bus between concerts at a fair with the dust of a stockyard in May blowing everywhere.
"It was a really weird time and place to write a Christmas song," Heath said.
Heath's 2013 Christmas album will be in the playlist on the 15th. He said he doesn't get tired of many of the songs. He said even the older music stays relevant for him.
"I learned early on as a performer that you need to own it," he said. "People need to see you in the moment with the emotion of the song from when you wrote it."
Because of that, he said older songs have to stay current in his life.
"Like the song 'I'm not who I Was," that is the perfect example because none of us are who we were before," Heath said. "We are always changing and growing as people and as Christians."
As someone who had the No. 1 record for more than 14 weeks with "Give Me Your Eyes" - also the second most played song on Christian radio for 2008 - Heath has had to learn how to deal with success and how to judge his work beyond songs that are chart-toppers for months at a time.
"It feels good, but it can be dangerous to put your value in the wrong places," Heath said. "I prefer to judge songs based on how they affect people more than how they do on the charts or in radio play."
Tickets are available from any Rapid City Christian School Christmas Choir member or at this website http://www.kslt.com/new/events/christmas-with-brandon-heath-dec-15th.