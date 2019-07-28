There are a lot of tough jobs, but coaching has to be among the most difficult.
Coaches who have to rely on teenage boys and girls for their livelihood have to deal with a lot of stress. Did your best defender fail a test or skip a class and become ineligible to play in this week's big game. Are two of your best players angry at each other because one stole the other's significant other? Those issues that will be minor in the long run are still a big deal in the moment.
Try having a player lose a parent to an accident or illness during the season. What will you do if a girl on your basketball team finds out she is pregnant just as a season begins?
In all of these situations — and I have covered coaches who have dealt with all of them multiple times — a coach can become one of the most important people in that athlete's life. These situations don't happen in a vacuum. Coaches have their own families and problems too.
That was the inspiration for a ministry called Coaches of Influence — or COIN.
COIN supports coaches and provides them with tools to help them deal with difficult situations on and off the field focusing on physical, social, mental and spiritual development.
The area director for COIN is Bob Parsons of Custer. Parsons enjoyed a long coaching career in the program of legendary coach Larry Liutjens. Parsons and his wife, Lisa, also spent five years as missionaries teaching in the Nate Saint Memorial School in Ecuador.
In 2016, he became the regional director for COIN. Parsons said a story he heard from Los Angeles Laker great A.C. Green has been an inspiration to him in helping coaches see what they do beyond the competition.
Green told a story about the celebration after winning a championship. He said he saw one of his teammates sitting in the shower, holding his head in his hands. When Green checked on him, he asked, "Is this all there is?"
"We have to make sure that coaches know and remember that self-worth and success are about much more than performance on the field," Parson said. He said the program uses a lot of materials, but some of his favorites are "Coaching Matters" by Nebraska Coaching legend Tom Osborne and "Character Matters" by Wade Salem.
"Those can be used in professional development," Parsons said. "But they can also become the basis of a Bible study. The leaders choose how to use the materials."
Part of his job as a regional director is to help develop coaching fellowships where coaches come together to support each other.
"The goal is to help coaches personally, professionally and with their family life," he said.
The program is gearing up for the upcoming school year and their fundraiser golf tournament is set for Aug. 2 at the Hart Ranch Golf Course. The cost is $200 per golfer or $800 per team. Check-in is at 11:30 and the shotgun start is at 1 p.m.
If you are interested in supporting the program financially or if you are a coach who wants to learn more about COIN, contact Parsons at bob@coincoach.org or 605-517-0798.