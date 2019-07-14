The Lord works in mysterious ways.
That's not in the Bible, but it's still true. Isaiah 55:8 does say, "For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways."
That was certainly true for Hills Alive coordinators. After 16 years of great Christian music festivals in and around Rapid City, flood plain concerns made charging admission a problem that couldn't be solved in time for the 2002 festival.
Until that time, fences were used to direct ticket buying attendees toward appropriate gates. Fences could have caused a problem in a floodplain so Hills Alive appeared to have died out after 16 years.
But during the down year, an idea came to organizers that would circumvent the fencing issue. They just wouldn't use fences or charge admission.
Talk about a leap of faith.
Even in 2003, putting on a multi-day festival with some of the biggest names in Christian music cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Taking away the main source of revenue to offset those costs doesn't sound like the best plan.
But that is what they did. Sponsors and donors covered all of the costs and everyone attended the event in 2003 for free.
That model still works today as the huge Friday-Sunday event comes to downtown Rapid City with 13 great Christian music acts.
Having big names is nothing new for Hills Alive.
When the festival first began in 1985, I was a 15-year-old who spent a lot of his lawn mowing money on Christian music. In those days in Oklahoma, there was one hour of Christian music on the radio each week — and we had to record it on cassette tapes because it was on during the time we were in church.
I would hear new music there and ask a sweet little old lady at M-Veta's Christian Bookstore to order these tapes for me. It was like Christmas morning when the new music came in. Now, there are a lot of options for Christian music on the radio and you can listen to any song you choose on YouTube. Kids today have no idea how good they have it. Don't even get me started on what Christian rap was like when the first artists gave it a try. Look up Jonah and the Whale by the Rapsures if you want a good laugh. Just remember, I bought that album because it was still the best available at the time.
Great names in Christian music's infancy like Wayne Watson, Carman, Phil Driscoll and Steve Camp were all involved in the original Hills Alive events at Hart Ranch. The event traveled to Spearfish for a few years and still had some great artists like Don Francisco and Steven Curtis Chapman.
In recent years, great acts like The Newsboys (both when Peter Furler and Michael Tait were lead singers), Tenth Avenue North, Mercy Me, Casting Crowns, Big Daddy Weave and For King and Country have appeared at the festival in downtown Rapid City.
My 15-year-old son will be treated to 13 bands that are all better than anything I could have found when I was his age and — thanks to sponsors and donors and the radio stations that produce the show — he and his friends will see it for free.
I never could have dreamed of something like this when I was listening to one hour of recorded Christian radio and ordering music from the one Christian bookstore in my hometown.
My sincere hope is that more young Christian music fans are born. I listen to KSLT for hours a day now. I would have loved to have had that resource growing up.
Hills Alive 2019 begins Friday night downtown. It will continue from noon to 10 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Go to http://www.hillsalive.com/2019/information for more information about bands and showtimes for next weekend.