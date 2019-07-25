I really hope my tenure as the editor of the Rapid City Journal is a happy one, because I never want to move again.
Even using a moving company to help me with the tough stuff, this has still been a crazy amount of work, not to mention the daily distractions and constant roller coaster of great news and horrible news that made me as nauseous as any amusement park ride ever has.
I had one reader, in her displeasure with a column, tell me I better rent — not buy — a home here. Luckily, that same reader loved a column a week later, so I decided to go ahead and purchase a home.
Of course, my home in Oklahoma sold so quickly that, even after buying a home that my wife hadn’t seen, we still had a 12-day window between moving out and moving in. Everything I own was on a box truck for almost two weeks in the Oklahoma heat. I’m not sure how wise that was, but considering my other options, it was the best-case scenario.
After all of our furniture and other boxes arrived Saturday, we got to play fun games like “which box is leaking” and “guess what was ruined.”
The guys who hooked up the washing machine did a great job hooking up the water lines. Those lines were connected perfectly. Unfortunately, they forgot to put the drain line in the drain pipe.
Some people would be upset that their new home had several gallons of water loose on the floor. Not me. I used it as an opportunity to show off my Shop-Vac skills.
We could have used towels to dry the spill, but we hadn’t found the box with towels in it yet, since nothing was leaking from that box. As fate would have it, the towels we had already found were actually in the washing machine at the time we needed them.
You have free articles remaining.
After all of the crises were averted and all of the furniture was finally situated, we are now ready to move into our new home. I hope everyone likes it. Like I said before, I never want to move again.
Other fun facts from moving with a 10-day window include having to move empty refrigerators and freezers. We had no food. A half of a bag of Cheetos and a few bottles of Coke Zero really don’t give you much to work with for dinners, so we ate out more than I like to. We tried out one of the Chinese restaurants in Rapid City. The food was pretty good. I am far too easy to please to be a food critic, but I liked it.
I wasn’t impressed by the fortune in my fortune cookie — which is a very American invention that has nothing to do with authentic Chinese culture. If you need proof that Confucius didn’t write the pithy fortunes inside the nearly inedible cookies, look no further than my fortune which said only, “Be a winner.” Good advice, cookie.
My parents would have thought I was a winner on the trip here from Oklahoma. It’s about 15 hours in a car, with two boys and a dog. It wasn’t ideal. It was a long drive, but compared to what my parents would have endured, it was a breeze. Both boys had a device to watch videos and play games. They were able to kill the time pretty well. My brother and I would come to blows before we were out of the city limits. You can only complete so many word search games and hangman puzzles before fighting with your brother seems like a better offer — even though I lost almost every fight.
Don’t tell my mom how easy our trip was. She would be pretty jealous. It was fun in some ways. Dawit stayed on his device so long that he came across a site that made him complete those puzzles to prove he wasn’t a robot. Somehow, he was unable to select all of the photos with crosswalks or traffic signals. Blake and I were able to convince Dawit that he must be a robot. After all, being able to complete the puzzle proves you aren’t a robot to the login page. If you can’t prove you aren’t a robot, doesn’t that mean you must be one?
I am so ready to be bored again one day. It never happens much when you work for a newspaper, but I would love to have an evening or a weekend where I could say I got bored.
It hasn’t happened in months, and I don’t see that day on the horizon yet. But I am planning on being here awhile, so there is still hope.