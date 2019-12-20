BUSH: Impeachment was inevitable

However, even liberals who sought impeachment thought it would be because of the Mueller Report. In fact, the Democratic majority that was able to impeach the President Wednesday night was elected in 2018 in part to accomplish that. It is truly ironic that the actual impeachment was related to a call that happened only hours after Robert Mueller wrapped up his work in testimony before Congress.

Republicans incorrectly and repeatedly state that impeachment is trying to overthrow the 2016 election. That is unequivocally false. If by some remarkable unforeseen circumstance President Trump was removed from office, Mike Pence would take over. The election insured that.

But speaking of elections, the 2018 midterms were also elections that mattered. That's when the Democrats took over the House and many of those votes were cast in hopes that Wednesday's impeachment would take place. Even Oklahoma and Kansas elected Democrats. Both of them voted for impeachment. All elections matter, not just the ones that turn out like you hope.