BUSH: Impeachment was inevitable

During Wednesday's historic debate in the House of Representatives South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson said impeachment "only deepened the partisan divide that truly plagues this country" but I think he is wrong. He is right that the country is divided. Outside of a few days around Sept. 11, 2001, that has been true of this country in the modern political era.
Impeachment didn't further divide the country. It finally gave people something they could all agree on despite their division. Democrats and Republicans all agreed that impeachment was inevitable.
Republicans said Wednesday's impeachment was inevitable. Their argument was that Democrats began impeachment plans even before President Donald Trump was elected.
That is possible. Bill Clinton was impeached. President Trump himself did interviews where he said he couldn't believe Nancy Pelosi didn't get George W. Bush impeached for lying to Congress and starting a war. He also talked in 2014 about how Republicans should be trying to impeach Barack Obama. It turns out that the first President that Trump hasn't wanted impeached since 1992 was himself.
Impeachment against Trump was an easy hill to climb. Mike Flynn, Rick Gates, and Paul Manafort were among more than a half dozen Trump campaign staffers and transition team members who have since been convicted of crimes.
However, even liberals who sought impeachment thought it would be because of the Mueller Report. In fact, the Democratic majority that was able to impeach the President Wednesday night was elected in 2018 in part to accomplish that. It is truly ironic that the actual impeachment was related to a call that happened only hours after Robert Mueller wrapped up his work in testimony before Congress.
Republicans incorrectly and repeatedly state that impeachment is trying to overthrow the 2016 election. That is unequivocally false. If by some remarkable unforeseen circumstance President Trump was removed from office, Mike Pence would take over. The election insured that.
But speaking of elections, the 2018 midterms were also elections that mattered. That's when the Democrats took over the House and many of those votes were cast in hopes that Wednesday's impeachment would take place. Even Oklahoma and Kansas elected Democrats. Both of them voted for impeachment. All elections matter, not just the ones that turn out like you hope.
There is more than enough direct evidence that the President withheld foreign aid destined for an ally (Ukraine) who was at war with an enemy (Russia) in order to secure a personal favor to help his own political chances in 2020. There was direct evidence. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was on the same call a whistleblower complained about. That isn’t hearsay. The combat veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart was concerned about what he heard on the call that came on the tails of the end of the Mueller Report. Gordon Sondland – who received an ambassadorship on the basis on making a $1 million donation to the President’s inauguration – testified there was a quid pro quo and the money and a visit to the White House both required Ukraine’s leader to announce an investigation into Joe Biden and his son's work on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
Is that enough to impeach? It wouldn't have been in 2016 or 2017. But in 2019 after the midterm elections gave Democrats control of the House it was.
This version of the House of Representatives found enough evidence existed to require a trial in the Senate. The Senate has a responsibility to complete a trial and determine if the President should be removed from office. Like Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson before him, Trump will survive any trial in the Senate. However, if the Senate fails to call witnesses and seek the truth before voting, that would be legislative malpractice. If you believe Trump is innocent, you shouldn't try to sweep charges under the rug. Call the witnesses. Prove the Democrats in the House wrong.
That would turn impeachment against Democrats at the ballot box 11 months from now. If you love Donald Trump or hate him, you have to understand that the Senate still has a responsibility to uphold their oath of office and the new oath they will take before the impeachment trial begins.
Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton survived. Trump won't be the first President removed from office. He is the first to have to run for re-election after impeachment. If nothing else, he is helping write a lot of chapters that political science and history students will study for centuries.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.