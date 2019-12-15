Christmas is a great time of year. It is a great time of year for Christians to focus on their faith. But Christmas is even popular with people who attribute no religious or spiritual meaning to the season.
There are many ways people of other faiths or no faith at all still enjoy some of the traditions that the season supports. End of year giving, time with family, and the many secular Christmas traditions with Frosty, Rudolph and Santa are fun for almost everyone. I say "almost" because the last thing I want to do is assume that any Scrooges out there are having a good time. In reality, hating Christmas and all of its traditions is fun for those people so Christmas gives them a gift as well.
The troubling thing for me is how many people take their holiday traditions for granted.
One of the best things to point out is that people think of demons as scary and angels as fat cherubs playing harps. Angels in manger scenes are often beautiful in flowing robes.
You don't have to go far into the New Testament to find out that is not an accurate assumption. Angels are scary. Let's take a look at the Christmas story. In Luke 1:11, an angel appears to Zachariah and he is "startled and gripped with fear." Later in verse 30, the angel had to tell Mary not to be afraid. In Luke 2 verse 9, an angel appeared to some shepherds and "they were terrified." These are guys that spend all night protecting sheep from bears and lions and they were terrified.
I doubt a fat baby with a harp would terrify a shepherd. I'm sure a beautiful woman in a robe wouldn't terrify a shepherd.
Other characters in nativity scenes are the three wise men. The Bible never said there were three. They brought three gifts. But there could have been two or two dozen wise men who came from afar following a star. I guess people who created these traditions decided you only need one aunt to bring mashed potatoes to the family dinner and you only need one wise man to bring myrrh.
But why are the wise men even there? There were shepherds at the manger, but the wise men didn't get there until Jesus was at least a toddler. It takes a while to ride a camel with only a star to help navigate. The wise men showed up when Jesus was a young child in a house, not a baby in the manger (Matthew 2:11).
So we know there shouldn't be wise men in the nativity scene at all, but have you ever wondered why there is usually one black wise man? Is that some sort of nativity scene political correctness? In fact, unlike some of the other traditions, there is evidence that one of the magi could have been from Ethiopia. Moments after stepping off of your plane at Bole International Airport, you immediately smell frankincense burning. It is part of society in Ethiopia. Like roasting coffee and popping popcorn for daily coffee ceremonies or stewing shredded meats in spicy stews, frankincense is part of a daily ritual for many in the country.
Most of the frankincense in the world comes from Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Just like the presumption that there were three magi because they brought three gifts, the assumption was also made that if one of the gifts is frankincense that it must have been brought by a guy from that region. So it is entirely reasonable to have - at least - one black magi but none of the magi should be anywhere near a manger.
Christmas can be fun for everyone but for Christians, it brings more joy. Because that baby in the manger became the man on the cross and that is one of the best reasons to celebrate Christmas.