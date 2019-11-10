I never served in the armed forces so I will never be a veteran. I am, however, a veteran of telling stories of the men and women who have admirably served our country.
For more than a quarter of a century I have spent time trying to tell those stories. Hearing those stories has given me an incredible respect for the people who know the true meaning of sacrifice for a cause.
I interviewed a young veteran who lost both legs at the hip to an explosive device in Afghanistan. He told me that, even knowing how it would all turn out, he would still join the Marines right out of high school.
I got to interview an ornery old dude in Augusta, Kan. who got really mad when he saw what the Japanese did at Pearl Harbor. Seventy years later, he was still full of spit and vinegar. He faked his age so he could join the Navy before he turned 18. Something tells me Mr. Linton would have faked his age to get back in at 88.
“Serving your country is the greatest honor in the world,” he said in an interview a year before he died. “I didn’t realize how much I loved my country until I got to serve.” Fittingly, his funeral was on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day in 2013.
I interviewed two brothers from Chickasha, Okla. who both joined the Navy right out of high school and ended up surviving the invasion of Normandy and Omaha Beach together. Each brother returned to Chickasha and continued to serve in the community with youth baseball, the city council and with the VFW and DAV groups.
World War II veterans are falling prey to the long-term effects of war and the constant beating of the drums of time.
Rapid City has no shortage of great stories from local heroes. The Journal has been able to tell a few of them recently.
One man who is still going strong is Morry Crow. I got to tell his story. Mr. Crow is 99 and still remembers flying those 30 missions, including three where his gunnery turret was destroyed. One of those missions left him with "lucky" shrapnel in his thigh and he added a Purple Heart to his Distinguished Flying Cross and Presidential Unit Citation.
As someone who never served the country in that way, it is exciting for me to be able to tell the stories of those who did. Monday, we all slow down and honor veterans for their service. Weather permitting, Morry will be on a school bus with about 20 other World War II veterans in the parade in Rapid City. If you can make it to the parade, make sure you look closely on the school bus carrying veterans through the parade route.
Morry will be there will a lot of other veterans who have served our country and deserve our respect.