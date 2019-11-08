Time really has a way of sneaking up on you.
I guess I have always believed that if I worked enough hours that time wouldn't pass as quickly. However, it turns out that every one of these newspapers we put together represents an actual day.
I've seen a lot of those days come and go. This week I turned 49. This is my northernmost birthday both in terms of geography and in the sense that my next birthday is my 50th.
That just doesn't seem possible. When I cover high school sporting events, I still remember the feeling of being in those contests and hearing coaches' speeches. I still think of myself as cool and young.
I'm not sure if I am the former, but I know I'm not the latter. People who are 49 are old. How could I be old? This makes no sense.
To quote my favorite pastor, Matt Chandler of the Village Church in Flower Mound, Tex., "The days are getting longer and the years are getting shorter."
I've always been a big fan of the speech George Clooney's character made in the underrated movie "Up in the Air." People didn't like the movie because it is kind of bleak. No, it is really bleak. The movie is about a man whose job is to fly around the country laying off employees for large companies who outsource that task. In 2009 when it came out, this movie hit a soft spot for me. It still does. The irony in the movie is that even the company he works for is trying to find a way to save money through technology, thus threatening to eliminate his own job.
There is a part of the movie where another company has hired Clooney's character to give a speech on life management. He basically tells people to limit what they own and any relationship they might enter because those things weigh you down when you put them all in a metaphorical backpack.
"All those negotiations and arguments, and secrets and compromises. You don’t need to carry all that weight. Why don’t you set that bag down?" he asks. "Some animals were meant to carry each other, to live symbiotically for a lifetime – star crossed lovers, monogamous swans. We are not those animals. The slower we move, the faster we die. We are not swans. We’re sharks."
One of the things I notice about myself is how too often I swim through life like a shark instead of a swan.
Obviously, the movie resolves by showing Clooney's character the error of his ways. The movie ends and we don't know if he became enlightened and took off to destinations unknown for a new start or if he was catching a plane to his next soul-crushing contractually-obligated stop.
I never learned that lesson. I still swim like a shark, fearing that if I slow down for even a moment, it might kill me. Does it affect my relationships with family and friends? You bet. I have to work hard to be intentional enough with my time that it doesn't affect my relationship with my sons.
I want to say that I might just slow down and be a swan as 50 is knocking on my door. It sounds nice. But when I started in newspapers, sharks like me swam faster to try to be better than everyone else. Now, I swim because it is necessary to survive. It used to be a choice. Now it is a requirement. I liked it better before.
Anytime I feel overwhelmed or a little down, I remember there are so many people who have it worse than I do and it puts my problems in perspective. In the words of Winston Churchill, "When you are going through hell, keep going."
After all these years, for all thee reasons, my only choice now is to just keep swimming. That's really all a shark can do.