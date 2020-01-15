BUSH: It isn't worth it in the long run

I'm sure confirmation bias always existed to some degree. Even cave men and women probably liked having their beliefs reinforced by others.

There has never been a time in the history of this planet when people had more control of the information available to them. You can see broadcasts, streaming video, online news and social media that agrees with you and literally ignore any dissenting worldview. With all of the knowledge in the history of the world at our fingertips, we have chosen to become highly-informed ignorant people. Many people can recite one side's talking points yet they have no concept of what the rest of the story may be.

One great example of the this confirmation bias is believing in an old idiom that falsely tells people that the enemy of your enemy is your friend. That is not true. You can have more than one enemy.

Watching people, politicians and pundits in the past few weeks has been interesting.

Ricky Gervais ripped into actors and other movie industry professionals in his Golden Globes monologue. He blasted them for being hypocritical and bashed Amazon, Apple and Disney for their corporate actions and even accused Apple of making products in sweatshops.