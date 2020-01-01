BUSH: It's time to look forward to 2020 and beyond

One of the chairs of that committee was Rep. Dave McCurdy from Oklahoma. McCurdy was my boss when I graduated from Oklahoma State University and got a job in his field office in Norman. McCurdy was honored to second the nomination of Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in 1992. Of course, two years later when he ran for Senate, that motion cost him the election when Jim Inhofe played the video of him endorsing Clinton, whose popularity had already begun to wane in his first two years in office.

Many people criticized the DLC saying the moderate Democrats had cost the party a few elections. But the DLC had significant success, including playing a major role in getting Clinton into the White House. Barack Obama beat Hillary Clinton in 2008 and many saw that as a major defeat for the DLC, but I would point out that even Obama surrounded himself with moderate DLC members. The DLC dried up under Obama and was dissolved in 2011.