BUSH: It's time to look forward to 2020 and beyond

We've spent a lot of time in the past few weeks looking back at 2019 and even the past decade.
It's time to turn the page.
There is nothing wrong with looking backward, but especially in the Black Hills we have a lot to look forward to, so we need to spend time doing that, as well.
Two huge local projects will continue to develop as the new year begins. Work will continue as Ellsworth AFB prepares to provide a home for the B-21 Raider stealth bomber. Few projects will mean as much to the area as this one. One that has a chance and is equally unique to the Black Hills is the continued work at the Sanford Underground Research Facility on the Long-Baseline Neutrino Facility/Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment (LBNF/DUNE). The South Dakota portion of the project will include measuring neutrinos fired 800 miles across the earth's crust from a sister facility in Batavia, Ill. The project is no big deal, except for the fact that discoveries there could change our understanding of the entire universe.
Back above ground, work will continue on the Monument. Most of the huge new expansion arena project will be completed this year. In 2021, the work will move inside the shell that will be mostly completed in 2020. Watching the 80-foot tall structure take shape will be exciting. The projects at Ellsworth and Lead will be hard for passers-by to notice. The new structure at the Monument will be hard to miss.
The biggest news from 2020 could very well come from the voting booth. In February, Rapid City voters will consider a $190 million school bond issue. Surveys have shown solid support for the measure, but it is never easy to get 60 percent of voters to support a bond issue.
The next ballot measures will be the legislative primaries and the Presidential primaries in June. Even with impeachment heading to the Senate at some point in the new year, Donald Trump will likely have little trouble during a GOP primary season. South Dakota's votes for him will probably be a formality at that point.
The Democratic Presidential Primary is still very much in question. Joe Biden is the leading candidate early when name recognition is most important. That is helping Bernie Sanders as well. Elizabeth Warren is a solid third place candidate. The big question I see is if Biden can hold his lead as voters get more information about lesser known candidates. Mike Bloomberg's big money campaign will either be creeping toward the top by June or he will have flamed out after wasting a few hundred million dollars.
I received my Political Science degree in 1993. We studied several aspects Bill Clinton's 1992 election that were notable.
One was the advent of the Democratic Leadership Council that was formed by Southern Democrats who felt the coastal and northern Democrats had drifted too far to the left.
One of the chairs of that committee was Rep. Dave McCurdy from Oklahoma. McCurdy was my boss when I graduated from Oklahoma State University and got a job in his field office in Norman. McCurdy was honored to second the nomination of Bill Clinton at the Democratic National Convention in 1992. Of course, two years later when he ran for Senate, that motion cost him the election when Jim Inhofe played the video of him endorsing Clinton, whose popularity had already begun to wane in his first two years in office.
Many people criticized the DLC saying the moderate Democrats had cost the party a few elections. But the DLC had significant success, including playing a major role in getting Clinton into the White House. Barack Obama beat Hillary Clinton in 2008 and many saw that as a major defeat for the DLC, but I would point out that even Obama surrounded himself with moderate DLC members. The DLC dried up under Obama and was dissolved in 2011.
As a recent college graduate in Oklahoma, working for a moderate Democrat fit my political persuasion well. I always voted for Republicans in national races, but locally, Democrats in Oklahoma were more conservative than Republicans in most other states. But the DLC's success was also its undoing. Clinton was in the White House and his scandals in office caused many of the moderate Democrats to become progressive Republicans. Oklahoma's electoral landscape was one of several that changed. When the Democrats moved further left, they left me behind and I re-registered as a Republican.
There is a lot of concern that President Trump could have the same pros and cons Clinton brought to the White House. Clinton wasn't impeached until his second term. Trump might get elected after an impeachment. He will be the first President to have a chance to pull off that feat. But there is concern in the GOP ranks. More than two dozen Republican lawmakers - many in urban or suburban districts - have decided not to seek re-election, leaving those seats more at risk than if an incumbent was running.
Trump's style and substance have developed some of the most dedicated followers of any President. But his antics have also cost him some of those marginal voters that might keep him from regaining control of Congress in 2020 if he does win a second term.
From Rapid City to Washington D.C., 2020 will be a big year. We can't wait to tell all of those stories.
Kent Bush is the editor of the Rapid City Journal.